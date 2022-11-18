Ask SAM: How can I watch 'Days of Our Lives' now that it's streaming?

Q: What is Peacock TV? It’s mentioned on TV and my favorite program, “Days of Our Lives” is on it now.

E.J.

Answer: Peacock is the internet streaming service for NBCUniversal. It is similar to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Apple TV.

If you don't have a smart TV, you'll need a media streaming device such as a Roku Stick or Amazon Fire Stick to be able to view the service. Your TV must also have a HDMI port to plug in the device. You can also view streaming services on tablets, computers and smart phones.

Most streaming services have different price packages.

Peacock has three package levels. A free package, a Premium level for $4.99 per month. It includes sports, live events, and original series. The top package is Premium Plus for $9.99 per month which includes viewing without advertisements.

For more information about programming on Peacock or to subscribe, go to Peacocktv.com.

If you want to complain about NBC programming or moving shows from broadcast to streaming, here's how to get in touch with them:

NBC

30 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10112

The company's website is www.nbc.com.

The phone number is 212-664-4444.

You can email them at customer.service@nbc.com.

Q: In the Nov. 15 Winston-Salem Journal, an article announced that North Carolina would be getting $17.6 million from a Google settlement over its location tracking application. What happens to those funds since the violation was against the consumers and not the state, yet the article indicates the funds go to the state?

D.H.

Answer: The proceeds from the Google settlement will go into the state’s coffers.

Nazneen Ahmed, the press secretary for North Carolina Attorney General Joshua Stein, said that none of the money would go to individuals.

The settlement, overall more than more than $391 million, is the largest multistate attorneys-general privacy settlement in U.S. history. North Carolina's share is $17.6 million.

Forty state attorneys general determined that Google violated state consumer-protection laws by misleading consumers about its location- tracking practices since at least 2014.

Affected are millions of people with Google accounts who used Google’s apps, such as Google Maps, Google Search and Google Chrome.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was on the executive committee of states investigating Google and negotiating this settlement.

While the money announced early this week is for states', there are options for Google-users.

“There is a pending class action in California regarding Google’s location tracking practices, In Re Google Location History Litigation, which includes the matters that the attorneys general investigated," Ahmed said. “The plaintiffs in that case are seeking relief for individual Google users across the United States, including residents of North Carolina,”

Operation Santa Claus

The Mental Health Association in Forsyth County’s Operation Santa Claus is seeking donations for adults and children in the hospital during the holidays.

The list includes:

*Toothbrushes – preferably individually wrapped (no dental floss)

*Trial size toothpaste (no mouthwash)

*Trial size shampoo/conditioner (alcohol cannot be in the top three ingredients)

*Trial size lotions (alcohol cannot be in the top three ingredients)

*Deodorant and Chapstick any size0

*Sweatshirts and sweatshirts - no strings (men’s and women's)

Items can be dropped off at the Mental Health Association, 1509 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The deadline is Dec. 12.

For more information, email Susan Wheeler at susan@triadmentalhealth.org or call 336-768-3880.