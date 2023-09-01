Q: We live in the Peppertree development just outside Clemmons. There are 25 mph speed limit signs posted within our development. However, cars are constantly speeding through the neighborhood, creating serious safety problems. Several neighbors are now interested in having speed bumps installed. Who would we contact to see if this is a feasible project? G.S.

Answer: In 2009 the General Assembly approved a law requiring the N.C. Department of Transportation to create the process for allowing subdivisions with state-maintained roads to place traffic calming devices on the roads.

J.P. Couch, the NCDOT traffic engineer for Forsyth County, shared the steps a subdivision must take to get approval for traffic calming devices.

“The statute requires us to develop rules and prescribed five conditions the rules must contain,” he said.

1) A traffic engineering study must be approved by the department.

2) The installation of the devices must be within one of the following areas:

a) a subdivision with a homeowner’s association; or

b) a neighborhood in which the property owners have established a contractual agreement outlining responsibility for the traffic calming device installed in the neighborhood.

3) The traffic calming devices are paid for and maintained by the subdivision HOA, its successor, or the neighborhood agreement.

4) The HOA has written support from at least 60 percent of member property owners, or the neighborhood agreement is signed by at least 60 percent of the property owners.

5) The HOA or the neighborhood agreement post a performance bond enough for the maintenance and removal of the traffic calming device(s). The bond shall remain in effect for a period of three years from the date of installation.

The devices must be approved by NCDOT, according to the law.

Shredding events

Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event sponsored by Circle #2 from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 in the church parking lot. Secure shredding will be by Royal Shredding and a donation of $5 per box is suggested. Proceeds will benefit mission projects.

Fries Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16. The cost is $10 per bag or box. Paper only, no metal plastic, metal clips credit cards, laminated items, CDs, floppy discs, photographs, X-rays, medicine bottles, cardboard boxes, binders, or notebooks. Proceeds will benefit youth and family outreach and ministries.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 7. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, they will unload. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-769-6057 or visit www.newphilly.org.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run. You can safely shred important personal documents. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds help fund many Davie County community programs.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.