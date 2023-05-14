Q: Years ago, when Pfafftown became part of Winston-Salem, we paid to have water lines put down our street, Duffer Lane. When will sewage be available and how do we go about getting it? I’m tired of having my septic drained and my yard dug up. K.B.

Answer: Gale Ketteler, the utilities public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that “customers can contact City Link at citylink@cityofws.org or 336-727-8000 to request information about the process and paperwork required to submit a sewer extension petition.”

Q: Used pizza boxes don’t go in recycle but in trash. What about pastry boxes such as the Krispy Kreme boxes? Can they go in with the recycling? L.A.

Answer: Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem, gave us the scoop on containers that food has been in.

“If the container is contaminated with food residue, such as glaze from a doughnut, it should be put in the trash, but otherwise, as long as it is paper or cardboard it can be recycled.”

Q: I tried to renew my license plate online and discovered that it would cost $3 to some outfit to get my tag renewed and pay the property tax. Why do they charge to provide a public service and how much does NCDMV get from the $3? M.B.H.

Answer: The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles uses an online service called PayIt so you can complete multiple transactions at one time.

Here’s an explanation from NCDMV’s website:

“PayIt collects a $3 fee per online transaction that it uses to deliver quality services more efficiently with no upfront costs to NCDMV. The State of North Carolina does not collect or benefit from the transaction fee.”

Q: A friend told me I should get a credit report to make sure everything is correct and up to date. How do I get one and how much do they cost? Do I contact one of the credit reporting companies or is there another way to get a report? – P.W.

Answer: According to the Federal Trade Commission, credit reports are free and can be requested through the website www.annualcreditreport.com. You are entitled to get a free report every 12 months.

If you prefer, you can call 877-322-8228 to request a report.

The FTC advises people trying to get a credit report not to contact any of the three nationwide credit-reporting companies directly.

The companies provide the free reports through the website or the toll-free phone number.

Pet vaccine and microchip clinic

Humane Solution is holding a vaccine, microchip, and nail trim clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 at the Kernersville VFW, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville. The clinic is appointment only. Registration is required and can be done online at https://humanesolution.org/clinics.html. Registration ends May 28 or when all the slots are filled. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. This will be the last clinic until fall.

The cost is $10 for rabies vaccine, one year and three-year vaccines are available. For three-year vaccine, proof of previous vaccination must be presented. The cost for distemper vaccines, either cat or dog, is $10. The nail trim is $10. The cost of a PetLink microchip, including registration, is $25.

For more information or to register, go to humanesolution.org.