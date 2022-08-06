Ask SAM: How can we stop Days of Our Lives from moving to Peacock?

Q: I just visited some ladies at a local nursing home. They were devastated that "Days of Our Lives" is being removed from NBC and moving to Peacock. They have no ability to live stream episodes. This is very thoughtless of NBC. That show has been part of their lives for decades. Is there any recourse for my sweet friends. They feel very forgotten.

A.J.

Answer: NBC announced Aug. 3 that the soap opera, which began in 1965, will be moving to Peacock, the network's streaming service in September. It will be replaced with a network news show. Judging by the comments on various entertainment websites most DOOL fans are angry and upset about the move.

Michelle Butt, the president and general manager at WXII which airs Days of Our Lives, told us how to register a complaint to NBC about the move to Peacock.

“All of us at WXII realize the connection our viewers have with the residents of Salem. Unfortunately, WXII had no prior knowledge or input into the decision to move Days of our Lives to the Peacock. All we can do is encourage our viewers to make their frustrations known with the team at NBC, via email www.nbc.com or by phone, 212-664-4444,” she said.

Q: How close do local ordinances in Winston-Salem allow a privacy fence to be to your property line? What about a storage building? How close can it be? I'm looking to move a fence and want to make sure I locate it properly.

R.M.

Answer: Yolanda R. Price, the permit office supervisor for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services told us what the regulations are.

“You can place a fence anywhere on your property, with the exception of any easements and/or rights-of-way. Fences do not have a setback requirement.”

Price said it would be a good idea to stay at least six inches away from the property line to avoid arguments with neighbors.

Here is the information for storage building (accessory building):

1. “INTERIOR LOTS: An accessory structure seventeen (17) feet or less in height and structurally detached from the principal structure on the zoning lot may be erected on any interior lot in either the required side or rear yards, if no part of said structure is less than seventy-five (75) feet from the front lot line nor less than three (3) feet from a side or rear lot line.

2. “CORNER LOT: An accessory structure less than seventeen (17) feet in height and structurally detached from the principal structure on the zoning lot may be erected on a corner lot, provided that: a. Said structure shall be erected in the required side yard not abutting the street, and no part of said structure is less than seventy-five (75) feet from the front line nor less than three (3) feet from a side or rear lot line; or b. Said structure shall be erected in the required rear yard and shall not project beyond, or nearer to, the street than the front setback line of the district, as extended, of the adjacent lot whose front yard abuts the corner lot in question.”

Q: Why has "Jeopardy" switched to reruns this week with no explanation?

R.P.

Answer: The show will be in reruns for about a month, according to Larry Audas, the president and general manager at WFMY.

“We’re now into Jeopardy’s summer rerun schedule. CBS (distributor of show) will be running re-runs from this season until 9/9. This is standard summer programming,” he said.