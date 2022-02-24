 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask SAM: How can we stop people using leaf blowers for hours?
Ask SAM: How can we stop people using leaf blowers for hours?

Q: In the Sherwood Forest area people routinely stand in their front yard for hours using these excessively loud leaf blowers nonstop. Are there any ordinances that can stop this kind of behavior? I notice in Chapel Hill they have a noise ordinance and you can only use leaf blowers and tractors and lawnmowers on certain days during certain times?

A.H.

Answer: A spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department said that they “handle noise complaints under the City’s noise ordinance which incorporates, at least in part, the County’s noise ordinance.

“Except for sound coming from radios, speakers and the like, and unless you are operating a leaf blower between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the standard under both ordinances is subjective — to be a violation the noise must “disturb or frighten” people or be “detrimental to the health, safety or welfare” of an individual and the “peace and dignity of the county (city).”

“Accordingly, a police officer cannot be the witness/victim in a noise case involving a leaf blower, but can assist a citizen in responding to the magistrate’s office to make a complaint.

“Officers will first encourage neighbors to try to work together to solve the problem and will suggest neighborhood mediation if such a program is available.”

Talk with your city council member if you want to try to change the ordinance. 

Q: I would like an update on the progress of the renovation of the pool and pool house at Long Creek Park. Are we going to get to swim there this year?

K.C.

Answer: William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department gave us an update on the pool’s status. It looks like you’ll be able to swim there this summer.

“Updated completion date is now May.

“The contractor had serious supply-chain issues but now have the materials they were waiting on so they can move forward.

“We’ll have to make sure that the Forsyth County Health Department reviews and approves all permits associated with getting the facility open.

“Our goal is to have the pool ready for opening this summer.”

Thank you

Thank you to Raphael Allen. Mr. Allen paid for my daughter and my breakfast at Cagney's Kitchen on Cloverdale Avenue on Monday. We were so surprised and delighted. We thanked him and promised that we will pay it forward. D.C.

Pet oxygen mask fundraiser

Fur-Ever Friends of NC is raising $10,000 to buy two sets of pet oxygen masks for each fire truck in Forsyth County. The new masks will replace masks that were purchased in 2008, that over time have degraded from use.

There are three ways to give: go to fureverfriendsnc.org/donate; Go Fund Me: Pet Oxygen Mask Donation Program; or send a check to P.O. Box 15742, Winston-Salem, NC 27113.

All proceeds will benefit Fur-Ever Friends goal to purchase pet oxygen masks. Fur-Ever Friends of NC is a 501(c) (3) organization registered in the state of NC.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

