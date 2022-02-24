Ask SAM: How can we stop people using leaf blowers for hours?

Q: In the Sherwood Forest area people routinely stand in their front yard for hours using these excessively loud leaf blowers nonstop. Are there any ordinances that can stop this kind of behavior? I notice in Chapel Hill they have a noise ordinance and you can only use leaf blowers and tractors and lawnmowers on certain days during certain times?

A.H.

Answer: A spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department said that they “handle noise complaints under the City’s noise ordinance which incorporates, at least in part, the County’s noise ordinance.

“Except for sound coming from radios, speakers and the like, and unless you are operating a leaf blower between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the standard under both ordinances is subjective — to be a violation the noise must “disturb or frighten” people or be “detrimental to the health, safety or welfare” of an individual and the “peace and dignity of the county (city).”

“Accordingly, a police officer cannot be the witness/victim in a noise case involving a leaf blower, but can assist a citizen in responding to the magistrate’s office to make a complaint.