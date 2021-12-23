Ask SAM: How did elves become Santa's helpers?

Q: How did elves come to be associated with Santa Claus in the first place?

Answer: Like many traditions we now associate with Christmas, the first solid connection between the elves of folklore and Santa comes from “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” the 1823 poem that opens “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” which refers to Santa as “a right jolly old elf.”

Before that, elves were sometimes viewed as fearsome, mysterious creatures. An article at LiveScience.com takes an in-depth look at the history of elves in mythology and their eventual ties to holiday festivities, noting that “It’s a strange place to end up for these Christmasy little creatures, who once stood side by side with Norse gods and took the blame for inexplicable illnesses in medieval Europe. But elves stand the test of time, playing modern-day roles in J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series as well as acting as Santa’s spy agents.”