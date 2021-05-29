Ask SAM: How did Memorial Day start?

As to why the Waterloo event beat out earlier contenders, according to the VA, "Supporters of Waterloo's claim say earlier observances in other places were either informal, not community-wide or one-time events."

Memorial Day as a national day was first observed on May 30, 1868, also under the name "Decoration Day." It was instituted by the Grand Army of the Republic — which was made up of veterans of the Union army — and was originally designed to remember soldiers who died during the Civil War. The charter that introduced Decoration Day stated that its purpose was to ensure that "no neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten as a people the cost of a free and undivided republic" (General Orders No. 11, Grand Army of the Republic).

According to the VA's history, at Arlington National Cemetery, "Gen. and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant presided the meeting and the center point of these Memorial Day ceremonies was the mourning-draped veranda of the Arlington mansion. Speeches were followed by a march of soldiers' children and orphans and members of the GAR through the cemetery strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves. They also recited prayers and sang hymns for the dead."