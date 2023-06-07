Q: When the House of Representatives passed the debt reduction bill last week how did Rep. Kathy Manning and Rep. Virginia Foxx vote? Were both in favor or opposed? — J.L.

Answer: Foxx and Manning both voted to approve raising the debt ceiling, as did most of the North Carolina delegation.

Here is the Roll Call from the June 4 Winston-Salem Journal that shows how all the North Carolina representatives voted or in one case didn’t vote.

“BUDGET, DEBT LIMIT LEGISLATION: The House has passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746), sponsored by Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C. The bill would suspend the federal debt limit through 2024, cancel some unspent funding for the Internal Revenue Service and Covid response programs, and create caps on discretionary federal spending in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. McHenry said it ‘contains spending cuts that take a step in the right direction toward restoring fiscal sanity in Washington’ and curbs regulatory overreach by the executive branch, while also reforming the appropriations process in Congress. An opponent, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said of the bill: ‘At best, we have a 2-year spending freeze that is full of loopholes and gimmicks that would allow for increased funding for the federal bureaucracy in order to receive a $4 trillion increase in the debt by January 1, 2025.’ The vote, on May 31, was 314 yeas to 117 nays.

“YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Hudson R-NC (9th), Murphy R-NC (3rd), Rouzer R-NC (7th), Adams D-NC (12th), Manning D-NC (6th), Edwards R-NC (11th), Nickel D-NC (13th), Davis (NC) D-NC (1st), Foushee D-NC (4th), Jackson (NC) D-NC (14th)

“NAYS: Bishop (NC) R-NC (8th)

“NOT VOTING: Ross D-NC (2nd)”

Q: As a frequent user of the walking course on Silas Creek Parkway I would like to commend the city for keeping it well maintained. It gets a lot of use daily by many walkers. Are there any plans to replenish the sand rock covering the track? It has become rather beaten down and can get muddy in several spots. Could someone take a look? It definitely needs freshening up. — J.J.

Answer: William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, said that he would have his staff “look at adding additional material to the walking surface.”

Long Creek Park reopeningSAM has received several inquiries about the reopening of Long Creek Park. There will be two activities this month to mark the reopening of the park.

The first reopening event will be a Community Day from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the opening of the park’s pool. There will be food trucks and giveaways.

The pool hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The second event will be a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. June 24 to mark the official reopening of the park.

Renovations on the park began in 2019 and included swimming pool, bath house renovations, improved parking, tearing down the old clubhouse, walking trails and a new picnic shelter.

Long Creek Park has about 158 acres and is located at 5801 Bethania Tobaccoville Road.