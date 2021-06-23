Ask SAM: How do I check on my tax return?

Tax update
The Internal Revenue Service has begun sending refund checks to people who paid tax on unemployment benefits during 2020.
Congress voted in March to make the first $10,200 ($20,400 for married and filing jointly) in benefits non-taxable, but because tax season had started, many people had already paid their taxes.
You do not need to file an amended tax return. The IRS is checking returns and sending checks or a direct deposit to people who overpaid.
So far, almost three million people have received refunds, according to CBS News.
To check on the status of your federal tax refund, go to www.irs.gov and click on Get Your Refund Status.
To check on the status of your North Carolina tax refund, go to www.ncdor.gov/file-pay/refund-process and click on Where’s My Refund. To get the status you must know the first Social Security number on the return, and the exact amount of the refund as shown on your return.
Q: Do all our city and county property locations have security cameras in Forsyth County, in places like fire stations and remote police stations? Due to recent events locally and across the country, it seems like the technology should be used to help protect and provide needed knowledge for our city and county employees with any event that could arise.
R.T.
Answer: Damon Sanders-Pratt, an assistant county manager, and Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager, said the county and the city have cameras in hundreds of locations.
“The county has over 700 security cameras at various facilities throughout the county excluding the park system, which also has cameras at various locations. A number of county facilities are equipped with security cameras but not all of them,” Sanders-Pratt said.
Rowe said, “The city has deployed over 200 security cameras on city properties around the city. City staff continually evaluates the need to deploy additional cameras.”
Q: My neighbor watches me when I’m doing yardwork. I try to ignore it and mind my own business, but it’s become uncomfortable. Is this considered stalking? My neighbor is not happy with a few trees of mine that have grown over the property line. She knows she can trim them.
Answer: Based on your description of what’s happening, nothing illegal has taken place, said Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department.
“The reader’s neighbor is not engaging in criminal activity by watching them and is free to do it on their own property,” Boyd said. “As far as trimming the trees, the reader can offer to trim them for the neighbor in hopes to build a positive relationship.”
Lane closureN.C. Department of Transportation crews will have a lane of U.S. 421 North/Salem Parkway, closed from 10 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday. The right lane will be closed from exit 224 (South Main Street) to exit 227 (Winston-Salem Northern Beltway).
The lane is being closed to rebuild the asphalt shoulder.
Drivers should be aware of incoming and existing construction vehicles on the road. Traffic may increase during this time and drivers should adjust their speeds accordingly.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
