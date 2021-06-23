Ask SAM: How do I check on my tax return?

Tax update

The Internal Revenue Service has begun sending refund checks to people who paid tax on unemployment benefits during 2020.

Congress voted in March to make the first $10,200 ($20,400 for married and filing jointly) in benefits non-taxable, but because tax season had started, many people had already paid their taxes.

You do not need to file an amended tax return. The IRS is checking returns and sending checks or a direct deposit to people who overpaid.

So far, almost three million people have received refunds, according to CBS News.

To check on the status of your federal tax refund, go to www.irs.gov and click on Get Your Refund Status.

To check on the status of your North Carolina tax refund, go to www.ncdor.gov/file-pay/refund-process and click on Where’s My Refund. To get the status you must know the first Social Security number on the return, and the exact amount of the refund as shown on your return.