Ask SAM: How do I dispose of an old hot tub?

Q: We have an old hot tub that doesn't work, and we need to get rid of it. What's the best way to dispose of it? — K.L.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, deputy director of sanitation at the City of Winston-Salem, said that it should be taken to the construction and demolition landfill.

The landfill is at 3336 Old Salisbury Road, Winston-Salem. It is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The tub will need to be cut into pieces for disposal,” Campbell said.

Q: People put their garbage, recycling and grass bins in the street, not on the curb. This causes a problem for drivers, especially on narrow streets or where cars are parked on both sides of the street. I put my bins on the grass on our property or at the end of the driveway, but not in the street. What are the guidelines? — A.P.

Answer: In short, the carts should be placed at the curb or the edge of the pavement, not directly in the street.

Here are the guidelines from Winston-Salem's Sanitation Department:

•Carts should be at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of collection and no earlier than 5 p.m. the day before. Remove them from the curb by 8 a.m. the next day.

•Place cart at the curb, not in the street.

•Do not place cart behind parked cars or within 3 feet of trees and bushes or other carts.

•Only the carts issued by the city can be used.

•The silver lift handle for the truck hoist should be facing the street. The hinge for the lid should be away from the street.

•Use only the cart. Retain excess garbage for the next week's collection.

Here are the guidelines for yard waste carts:

•Carts cannot be overloaded. The lid must be completely closed and cart(s) placed squarely at the curb to be serviced.

•Only three carts per residence (150-pound limit each) are eligible for service.

•Only 96-gallon carts that are compatible with city's automated collection vehicles will be collected.

From the City of Winston-Salem Office of Sustainability, here are the guidelines for recycling carts:

•Put your recycling rollout cart at the curb or at the edge of the pavement, with the front of cart facing the street (arrow on lid indicates which way to place the cart).

•All items must fit inside the cart, and the lid must be completely closed.

•Do not place the cart under low-hanging utility lines or tree limbs.

•Leave at least 3 feet of space around the rollout cart.

•Place only recyclables in the cart. These include paper, glass, metal, and plastic bottles. Plastic grocery bags should be returned to stores that accept bags for recycling.

•Place your cart at the curb, or within 5 feet of the roadway, by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Your cart must be visible and not blocked by parked vehicles or shrubs, etc. After your cart has been emptied, remove it from the curb and store safely.

This cart is provided for recycling purposes only. If you move from the residence, leave the cart behind for the next family. All carts are property of the City of Winston-Salem.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

