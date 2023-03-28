Q: We live in a community with a homeowners association. The covenants indicate that any architectural modifications must conform to the "Harmony of the Community." The term harmony is very ambiguous and non-descriptive and has been interpreted and enforced in an arbitrary manner. A resident may not know what the lack of harmony means, until they are cited with a violation of the infraction.

The community does however have another document, titled Architectural Control, which does explain some but not all of the criteria for architectural modifications.

My question is, can a homeowner be cited and penalized for an infraction based on an arbitrary reference to the term "Harmony of the Community," if the infraction is not disclosed in writing in the Architectural Control document? Shouldn't this information be disseminated to all residents upon the settlement of their property closing and occupancy?

K.M.

Answer: SAM reached out to George Humphrey, a local attorney, who said answering specific questions about a particular community is difficult.

"The reader’s question is a tough one to answer without knowing the contents of all the association’s documents," Humphrey said. "For example, is there an architectural review committee that reviews and approves a project before an owner begins work? Is this a board function?

“Do the association’s documents describe a procedure for citing or fining alleged violators to include notice of the purported violation and the opportunity for their response? Even if the association’s documents are silent on certain items, North Carolina statutes can apply if, for example, the association wants to fine a member of the community for a violation.

“NC law describes the steps an association must take to do so as well as the alleged violator’s rights,” Humphrey said.

Buyer should also look carefully at all documents when dealing with HOAs.

“When a community association involved, the buyer should be on notice of the association’s documents, such as the bylaws, declaration, and rules and regulations, prior to purchasing the property through the standard offer to purchase and contract used in most residential real estate transactions.

“These documents must be carefully reviewed, and a decision made whether their plans for the property could run afoul of requirements that are already a part of the community.”

Moving Wall is coming to Triad

The members of VFW Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville, let us know that they will be hosting the Vietnam Moving Wall from April 28 through May 1.

According to travelingwall.us, the wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. After the dedication of the Washington memorial in 1982, several veterans got together and built two replicas of the wall that travel throughout the United States from April to November each year. The Moving Wall, which began in 1984, gives people throughout the country the opportunity to experience the wall.

Kernersville will be the Moving Wall’s only North Carolina stop this year.

Shredding event canceled

The shredding event at Kernersville Moravian Church scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to mechanical problems with the truck. It will be rescheduled as soon as possible.