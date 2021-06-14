Ask SAM: How do I enter the vaccination lottery?

Q: How do I become eligible for the governors vaccination lottery. I have had both COVID shots, one in April and the second one in May. Will I automatically be entered or is there some kind of application process?

D.W.

Answer: If you’ve had the COVID vaccination you are automatically entered in the lottery.

On June 10, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that four $1,000,000 prizes would be awarded to people 18 and older who have been vaccinated.

Anyone who gets a vaccination on or after June 10 will get two entries and people who were vaccinated before June 10 will have one entry.

Children 12-17 will have a chance to win one of four $125,000 college scholarships.

The drawings for both prizes will be held June 23, July 7, 21, and Aug. 4.

Q: It seems that every city number for any office is rolled into this 311 system; then the voice just repeats and repeats and repeats and no one ever answers. How are we supposed to get in touch with any office in the city? I have tried unsuccessfully to get in touch with someone in the office of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful.

D.B.