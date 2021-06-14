Ask SAM: How do I enter the vaccination lottery?

Q: How do I become eligible for the governors vaccination lottery. I have had both COVID shots, one in April and the second one in May. Will I automatically be entered or is there some kind of application process?
Answer: If you’ve had the COVID vaccination you are automatically entered in the lottery.
On June 10, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that four $1,000,000 prizes would be awarded to people 18 and older who have been vaccinated.
Anyone who gets a vaccination on or after June 10 will get two entries and people who were vaccinated before June 10 will have one entry.
Children 12-17 will have a chance to win one of four $125,000 college scholarships.
The drawings for both prizes will be held June 23, July 7, 21, and Aug. 4.
Q: It seems that every city number for any office is rolled into this 311 system; then the voice just repeats and repeats and repeats and no one ever answers. How are we supposed to get in touch with any office in the city? I have tried unsuccessfully to get in touch with someone in the office of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful.
Answer: Shantell McClam, the City Link director, said officials are aware of issues with 311.
“We are aware of the Courtesy Call Back issues and are working hard to determine a resolution as the issue occurs sporadically," McClam said. "City Link currently has a staff of 25. Our current operating hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Weekends.
"Mondays and Fridays are extremely high call volume days for us. We typically receive between 2,500-3,000 calls on these days. Therefore, customers that do not have a lot of time to wait for a representative can contact us on a lower call volume day or they can reach us via email, mobile app, chat or our citizen web portal.
"Information regarding the other methods to reach City Link 311 is shown below.
*Email: citylink@cityofws.org
*App: Search for City Link 311 (on GooglePlay or Apple App Store)
*Chat: www.cityofws.org
Book sale is back
After being canceled in 2020 by the pandemic, the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 34th Annual Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4 in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. All items will be half price on Sept. 4. The book sale is one of the largest in the state.
Parking and admission are free. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Boulevard.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the center's programs and services for older adults.
