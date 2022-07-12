Ask SAM: How do I find out who is responsible for spilling paint that damaged my car?

Q: Someone spilled white paint on the Knollwood Street bridge over Salem Parkway on July 7. I had no idea it was a fresh spill until I got home and saw it on the passenger side of my vehicle. I cannot be the only one this happened to. How does one go about finding out who is responsible for the spill? I am hopeful to be able to clean the paint off my car but if not, I’d like to contact the company responsible for the spill.

R.W.

Answer: Unless someone saw it happen and is willing to come forward, there isn’t much of a way to find out who spilled the paint.

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said that it had not been reported to them or the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Keith Huff, the field operations director for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that they were not aware of it, either.

“However, if we are advised and can find a responsible party, we will make them clean up the spill. My guess is whoever did this is long gone, though,” Huff said.

If you saw who spilled the paint, you can report it to CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000.

Q: In a recent article concerning the student driver driving through a flood area on Griffith Road, the student was driving a Buick Enclave. The article said the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools owned the vehicle. Why do they purchase such expensive vehicles for driver's education? It seems some money could be saved here going with a lower costing vehicle.

S.S.

Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said that the vehicle in the video wasn’t a Buick Enclave.

“That vehicle was a Nissan Rogue. WS/FCS does not use Buick Enclaves in any of our fleets.

“The vehicles for Driver’s Education are purchased using best price bid practices and state funding that is specifically allocated for Driver’s Education,” Campbell said.

Q: I recently moved to Winston-Salem and I’ve never encountered flashing traffic signals like the ones at night downtown. Why are they on flash?

A.P.

Answer: Alex Stone with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation explained why stop lights blink at night.

“Intersections with very low traffic volume during late hours go into what is called go into what is called late-night flash operation. During late-night flash (LNF) mode, from late night to early morning hours, traffic signals identified as having low volume, flash yellow for one road (typically, the major road), requiring vehicles to yield with caution but not come to a full stop, and flash red for the other road (typically, the minor road), requiring drivers to come to a complete stop and then proceed through the intersection after yielding to the traffic on the major road.

“The intent of LNF is to reduce energy consumption and delay during periods of extremely low traffic demand in areas that typically have lower speed limits.”