Ask SAM: How do I get a permanent vase installed at New Evergreen Cemetery in Winston-Salem?

Q: What's the rule for installing a permanent vase on the grave of a loved one in New Evergreen Cemetery? There are several graves in the cemetery with vases. I'm sure there are others who would like to know what can or cannot be placed on graves in Evergreen.
A.F.
Answer: New Evergreen and Woodland cemeteries are both owned by the City of Winston-Salem.
Scotty Speas is the supervisor of the cemeteries. He explained what the policy is for grave markers, vases and monuments.
"There are several reputable monument companies in the area from which citizens can purchase markers, monuments and related products to be installed on graves in City-owned cemeteries," he said.
"The monument company is required to provide proof of liability insurance before entering the property, after which an installation permit is issued, applicable fees are paid and the vendor proceeds with installation.
"The local companies are all aware of the procedure as we work with them on a regular basis. If the reader purchased a product from a company outside the local service area, he/she should direct the company to contact our office for permitting and to schedule installation."
Q: Is there a doll hospital anywhere in the Winston-Salem area or within an hour’s drive from here?
T.C.
Answer: SAM found a doll hospital in Valdese, near Hickory. Sandi Walker owns it and has been making and repairing dolls since the mid-1980s. In addition to making and repairing dolls, she also teaches classes in doll making.
“I get a lot of customers from the Winston-Salem area needing doll repair. I may be the only person in the state that does doll repair on a large scale. That is my biggest business,” Walker said in an email.
Her shop is located in downtown Valdese at 122 Main St., west. The shop is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday by appointment. The phone number is 828-893-0640. The website is https://dollsanddesigns.webs.com.
Congratulations Triad
The Give A Kid A Coat program ended its 35th annual collection and distribution Saturday. This year, 22,021 coats were donated throughout the Triad. In Forsyth County, 8,234 coats were donated, and 10,518 coats were donated in Guilford County. The program, which began in 1987, has collected, cleaned, and given away more than 946,500 coats.
But just because the GAKAC program has ended doesn't mean that coats aren't available to people who need them.
The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem will continue to give-away coats at its Winston-Salem location, 1255 N. Trade St. from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, during the food pantry hours, said Bob Campbell, the director of marketing and public relations for the organization.
The Salvation Army will also be distributing coats from its Kernersville Worship and Service Center at 130 E. Mountain St., during pantry hours, noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
