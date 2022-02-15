Ask SAM: How do I get a permanent vase installed at New Evergreen Cemetery in Winston-Salem?

Q: What's the rule for installing a permanent vase on the grave of a loved one in New Evergreen Cemetery? There are several graves in the cemetery with vases. I'm sure there are others who would like to know what can or cannot be placed on graves in Evergreen.

A.F.

Answer: New Evergreen and Woodland cemeteries are both owned by the City of Winston-Salem.

Scotty Speas is the supervisor of the cemeteries. He explained what the policy is for grave markers, vases and monuments.

"There are several reputable monument companies in the area from which citizens can purchase markers, monuments and related products to be installed on graves in City-owned cemeteries," he said.

"The monument company is required to provide proof of liability insurance before entering the property, after which an installation permit is issued, applicable fees are paid and the vendor proceeds with installation.