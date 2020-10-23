Ask SAM: How do I get an appointment at DMV?

Q: How does one go about scheduling an appointment for drivers' license renewal? I want a real ID and know an in person appointment is required. I have all my required documents ready. Repeated attempts to call local and state NCDMV offices tell me call volumes eliminate individual responses. The online scheduling blocks me at schedule time. Going to a local office requires hours waits without a scheduled appointment. I've sent an email request for advice about scheduling given these restrictions I've listed just today. I know from my one attempt to go to my closest location others are or have faced the same thing. I have seen people being taken inside who have appointments. I suspect I am not the only one facing this issue. I am aware these are difficult times for us all; however, this is something everyone has to do.
Answer: John Brockwell, the communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles explained how the online appointment scheduler works, “Appointments are currently mandated at driver license offices to protect the health and safety of both customers and employees. The DMV appointment scheduling page (skiptheline.ncdot.gov) incorporates a 45-day rolling schedule. New appointments are added every day, usually as the systems turn over early in the morning. In other words, each office adds a full day of appointments overnight each weekday so on weekday mornings another batch should be there, but for busy offices they go quickly. But then the next weekday morning there will be more.”
Q: Why are there so many large airplanes parked at Smith Reynolds Airport?
Answer: Mark Davidson, the director of Smith Reynolds Airport said that the airport is parking planes for American and United airlines. “Due to the downturn in passenger flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, both American Airlines and United have picked Smith Reynolds Airport to temporarily store aircraft.” The airport in conjunction with Forsyth County Government officials, North State Aviation, and AVCON, the airport’s engineering consultant worked out a parking plan. After United committed to use Smith Reynolds, the parking plan was submitted to and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The plan can accommodate more than 40 Boeing 737s and 757s. As of Tuesday there were 27 aircraft stored there.
Woolly worm race results
The annual Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk had to be canceled because of COVID-19. But that didn’t stop the race. The contenders were the Chamber Charger from the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Kicker from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. The race was held Oct. 17 and the Chamber Charger won. Here’s the winter prediction:
The 13 segments on a woolly worm represent 13 weeks of winter.
• With the Chamber Charger’s first four segments being black, the first four weeks of winter could see snow and below average temperatures, with the average winter temperature being 27 degrees.
• The next three bands are dark brown, meaning average normal temperatures for the following three weeks.
• A one-week fleck indicates below-average temperatures, with frost and a little snow.
• Two additional dark brown segments suggest average normal temperatures for the next two weeks.
• Another one-week fleck suggests below average temperatures with frost and minor snow.
• The last two weeks showed black, meaning snow and below average temperatures.
