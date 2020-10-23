Ask SAM: How do I get an appointment at DMV?

Q: How does one go about scheduling an appointment for drivers' license renewal? I want a real ID and know an in person appointment is required. I have all my required documents ready. Repeated attempts to call local and state NCDMV offices tell me call volumes eliminate individual responses. The online scheduling blocks me at schedule time. Going to a local office requires hours waits without a scheduled appointment. I've sent an email request for advice about scheduling given these restrictions I've listed just today. I know from my one attempt to go to my closest location others are or have faced the same thing. I have seen people being taken inside who have appointments. I suspect I am not the only one facing this issue. I am aware these are difficult times for us all; however, this is something everyone has to do.