Ask SAM: How do I get my free N95 masks?

Lots of readers have asked SAM where and how to get their free N95 masks.
The masks are being made available by the federal government, and individuals can get up to three masks.
The Forsyth County Departments of Public Health and Social Services have exhausted their supplies, but several national drug store chains, including Walgreens, CVS, and Harris Teeter and Food Lion will have free masks at many of their locations. People are limited to three masks per person.
In an NPR story, a spokesperson said Walgreens should have masks beginning Friday. Other chains have not announced when they will begin distribution.
Here is a list of pharmacies that are taking part in the mask give-away:
• Costco
• CVS
• Harris Teeter and Kroger stores
• Publix
• Food Lion
• Rite Aid
• Walgreens
• Walmart
• Sam’s Club
Check with your local pharmacy to see if/when they will have masks.
How to wear an N95 mask
• Wash and dry your hands
• Make sure the mask isn’t dirty or damaged
• Making sure the nose bar is at your fingertips, put the mask on
• Pull the straps over your head, the top one near the crown, the bottom one near your neck
• Press the nose piece down to conform to your nose
• Make sure the mask stays snug against your face and that there are no gaps
• Replace the mask when the straps are stretched out, it gets dirty or damaged
• Do not wash the mask, or place it in an oven or microwave to try and sterilize it
Q: Can you tell us if the bonuses that the City of Winston-Salem gives to employees to get vaccinated are paid for with taxpayer money?
J.W.
Answer: Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager for the City of Winston-Salem, explained where the money came from to pay for the bonuses the City of Winston-Salem paid employees to get COVID vaccinations.
“The City paid out $1.8 million in vaccination incentives to 1,920 employees in December.
“The funding for the incentives was split between the city’s health benefits fund ($1.4 million) and the city’s allocation of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (i.e., American Rescue Plan Act) ($400,000).”
Rowe also explained what the city’s health benefit fund is and which fund covered which employees.
“The City is self-insured, so the “premiums” that employees pay, along with the City’s contribution, are accounted for in the health benefits fund. Over time, depending on claims costs and other factors, the fund can build up a reserve that the City can use for needs like the vaccination incentive.
“The allocation of ARPA funding covered the incentives for employees who became fully vaccinated after the policy went into effect.
“The contribution from the health benefits fund covered the incentives for those who were fully vaccinated prior to implementation of the policy.”
COVID vaccination clinic, N95 mask give-away
Whole Man Ministries, 3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will hold a free COVID vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The clinic will offer first, second and booster shots for ages 5 and up. COVID testing will be conducted and N95 masks will be given out, while supplies last.