Ask SAM: How do I get my free N95 masks?

How to wear an N95 mask

• Wash and dry your hands

• Make sure the mask isn’t dirty or damaged

• Making sure the nose bar is at your fingertips, put the mask on

• Pull the straps over your head, the top one near the crown, the bottom one near your neck

• Press the nose piece down to conform to your nose

• Make sure the mask stays snug against your face and that there are no gaps

• Replace the mask when the straps are stretched out, it gets dirty or damaged

• Do not wash the mask, or place it in an oven or microwave to try and sterilize it

Q: Can you tell us if the bonuses that the City of Winston-Salem gives to employees to get vaccinated are paid for with taxpayer money?

J.W.

Answer: Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager for the City of Winston-Salem, explained where the money came from to pay for the bonuses the City of Winston-Salem paid employees to get COVID vaccinations.