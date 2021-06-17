Ask SAM: How do I get rid of an old air conditioner?

Q: I have an older room air conditioner that I am concerned about the environmental impact. It works, but I would rather not donate it. Is there any place in Winston-Salem to dispose of it?

Answer: There are two options to dispose of a window air conditioner.

You can either put it in the bulky item pick-up or take it to the Hanes Mill Road Landfill, 325 Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem, said Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem.

Q: Are there any Motor Vehicle offices that allow walk-in visits? It's more than a month for appointments. Are there any plans to drop appointments and go back to the old way?

— R.D.

Answer: Currently, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has no plans to change the system, right now, said Steve Abbott, a spokesman for the agency.

A recent press release explained the issues facing NCDMV and the steps the agency has taken to alleviate them.

Summer is the busiest time of years for NCDMV. Adding to that is a backlog of teenagers and others who need to have road tests to get their level three license.