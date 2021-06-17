Ask SAM: How do I get rid of an old air conditioner?

Q: I have an older room air conditioner that I am concerned about the environmental impact. It works, but I would rather not donate it. Is there any place in Winston-Salem to dispose of it?
Answer: There are two options to dispose of a window air conditioner.
You can either put it in the bulky item pick-up or take it to the Hanes Mill Road Landfill, 325 Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem, said Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem.
Q: Are there any Motor Vehicle offices that allow walk-in visits? It's more than a month for appointments. Are there any plans to drop appointments and go back to the old way?
— R.D.
Answer: Currently, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has no plans to change the system, right now, said Steve Abbott, a spokesman for the agency.
A recent press release explained the issues facing NCDMV and the steps the agency has taken to alleviate them.
Summer is the busiest time of years for NCDMV. Adding to that is a backlog of teenagers and others who need to have road tests to get their level three license.
The agency also has a shortage of employees.
Many people waited until they were vaccinated to conduct their business.
NCDMV has taken several steps to work on the problems, they include:
• Increased capacity by opening new offices.
• Added Saturday hours and expanded weekday hours at busier offices.
• Hired new examiners.
• Continued recruiting for additional examiners.
• Increased the number of services you can conduct online.
The local offices that are open longer hours are: Greensboro (Depot, 236 E. Washington St., Greensboro); Yanceyville, Sparta, and Walnut Cove. No testing is done at these offices.
On Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, walk-ins are accepted at Greensboro East (2527 E. Market St., Greensboro); and Winston-Salem South, (2001 Silas Creek Parkway). These offices can also do testing.
Previously, NCDMV has suggested trying offices in smaller towns that may not be as busy. They also recommend doing as much online as possible.
Shredding events
Hopewell Moravian Church will host a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The cost will be $5 per bag or a donation.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive Winston-Salem, will have a shred event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 in the fellowship hall parking lot. The shred event supports more than 12 local organizations in the Winston-Salem area. Donations will be accepted. It is sponsored by the Ladies Philoptochos Society of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. For more information, email philoptochos@wsgoc.org.
If your group is planning a shredding event, let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com, and we'll help you get the word out.
Thank you
"The gals from our Clemmons Church would like to thank Mary W. for paying our luncheon bill on June 16 at Capt. Tom's Seafood Grill. Please know we deeply, deeply appreciate your generosity and will pay it forward at our next luncheon. And, we loved your orange top with matching purse." — B.S.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101