Ask SAM: How do I get rid of fruit flies?

Q: I am dealing with an onslaught of fruit flies. Why are they so bad this year? I have no idea where they are coming from, but our friends at our local hardware store confirm everyone is dealing with them. — L.R.

Answer: Fruit flies are more plentiful this time of year because the growing season is ending and rotting fruit attracts the flies.

“Personally, I have a large fig tree in the back yard with over-ripe fruit that attracts fruit flies, which can easily find their way indoors through cracks around doors and windows due to their small size," said Phyllis Smith, an extension agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension.

"I would advise the homeowner to inspect the yard for outdoor sources of over-ripe fruits or vegetables and to clean these up if possible,” Smith said.

She recommends checking places inside where fresh food is stored for fruits or vegetables that have gone bad and throw them out.

Smith said the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service has an informative fact sheet on fruit flies.

"It includes prevention and eradication, including a simple fruit fly trap that can be made from a jar and paper funnel and baited with vinegar and a banana slice," she said.

Here are the directions from the fact sheet on making a fruit fly trap.

•Roll a funnel made from a sheet of notebook paper and place it in a jar that is baited with cider vinegar or a slice of banana.

•Place the trap where the fruit flies are most prevalent. When you've caught them, you can dispose of them.

The fact sheet is available at https://entomology.ca.uky.edu/files/efpdf3/ef621.pdf.

Q: Where can I find the views of those running for election in Forsyth County? I especially want information about the school board and county commissioner candidates. — K.F.

Answer: Each of the local parties has links on their websites to take you to the candidates’ websites.

The Republican Party is Forsyth.nc.gop, click on the Elections drop-down menu and click on Candidates.

The Democratic Party is fcdpnc.org, click on the Ready to Vote drop-down menu and click on Candidates.

The Journal also will be running stories about candidates and races, so look for those as well.

Rabies, microchip clinic

Humane Solutions Neuter and Spay Program will have a Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1130 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. Pre-registration is required and can be made at the humanesolution.org website. The registration deadline is Friday.

The cost for a one- or three-year rabies vaccine is $10.

Pets must be at least 12 weeks old and weigh at least 4 pounds to receive the rabies vaccine. If you want the three year rabies vaccine you must provide either a rabies certificate or a reminder card from your vet as proof of a previous vaccine to receive the three year vaccine. Pets without proof prior to the clinic will be given a one-year vaccine.

Distemper Vaccine (cat and dog) is $10. Pets must be 8 weeks for the distemper vaccine.

Microchip (fee includes registration) is $25. Pets must be at least 12 weeks old to receive a microchip.

Nail Trim is $10.

Dogs must be leashed. Cats must be in carriers.