Ask SAM: How do I get rid of the millipedes coming in my house?

Q: Lately we have seen many inch-long brown caterpillar-like creatures with many legs all over our yard and getting into the house. We have lived here for more than 20 years and have never seen this amount of them before. Are they millipedes and how can I get rid of them?

C.B.

Answer: Matt Bertone, an entomologist with N.C. State Cooperative Extension, said that from your description you probably have millipedes.

“It does sound like millipedes and with recent heavy rains, they may crawl out of their usual spots and invade homes, etc.

“Here is something I wrote on them a while ago: https://ncsupdicblog.blogspot.com/2013/06/blame-it-on-rain-part-i-multitude-of.html

“Long story short is there is very little that can be done except making sure all the cracks and gaps leading inside the home are sealed and vacuum up any invaders. As the environment gets better for them, they will return to their normal spots.”

Q: We hear the British often referred to as having a “stiff upper lip.” What does this mean? Is it because they seldom show outward emotion?

J.L.