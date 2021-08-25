Ask SAM: How do I get rid of the millipedes coming in my house?

Q: Lately we have seen many inch-long brown caterpillar-like creatures with many legs all over our yard and getting into the house. We have lived here for more than 20 years and have never seen this amount of them before. Are they millipedes and how can I get rid of them?
Answer: Matt Bertone, an entomologist with N.C. State Cooperative Extension, said that from your description you probably have millipedes.
“It does sound like millipedes and with recent heavy rains, they may crawl out of their usual spots and invade homes, etc.
“Here is something I wrote on them a while ago: https://ncsupdicblog.blogspot.com/2013/06/blame-it-on-rain-part-i-multitude-of.html
“Long story short is there is very little that can be done except making sure all the cracks and gaps leading inside the home are sealed and vacuum up any invaders. As the environment gets better for them, they will return to their normal spots.”
Q: We hear the British often referred to as having a “stiff upper lip.” What does this mean? Is it because they seldom show outward emotion?
Answer: The British are well known, almost stereotyped, for their stoicism, rarely getting emotional about much of anything.
According to a story on bbc.com by Olivier Guiberteau, “We British, according to many outsiders, are reserved, repressed, resilient, unemotional and self-controlled. Categorised by our “stiff upper lip” – the famous but now out-of-fashion form of extreme British stoicism – we are often pigeonholed as stunted stoics.”
Guiberteau explained that Stoicism was a philosophy that began in ancient Greece. It is the ability to endure pain and hardship without complaining.
“And it’s certainly true that there is a charming stoicism about the British, from the well-worn British mantra “keep calm and carry on” to the vehement belief that a cup of tea is the only appropriate response to a crisis.”
“Many Brits now feel that the "stiff upper lip" is old-fashioned and outdated – but the stereotype of reserve and restraint still lingers," Guiberteau said.
Warning from the Better Business Bureau about online shopping
The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina has issued a warning about three connected websites at the same address in High Point.
The websites are Canvas Zone, Patriots Republic and Fink 'n Stine. The websites list their address as 2020 W. Green Drive, High Point.
According to the bureau, consumers in 43 states have said they ordered and paid for goods that were never delivered. They also have not been able to get in touch with anyone at the websites to find out what happened.
Here are some suggestions from the BBB about online shopping:
• Pay with a credit card. If the company fails to deliver, you can more easily initiate a chargeback with your credit-card company than you can with your personal bank account.
• Don't assume. Just because a company advertises on social media does not mean they are automatically trustworthy. Many people have been scammed because they trusted the ads they saw in their social media feeds.
• Shop with trustworthy businesses. Stick to retailers you’re familiar with, or find trustworthy businesses at BBB.org/search.
