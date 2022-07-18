Ask SAM: how do I get rid of used cooking oil?

Q: I live in Forsyth County. I have several gallons of used peanut oil left over from several Thanksgivings ago. How and where can I safely dispose of it? — G.L.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem, said that “Forsyth County residents can take used cooking oil and other household hazardous waste to 3RC The EnviroStation located at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Winston-Salem. Oil should be contained with a tight-fitting lid to prevent spills.”

3RC EnviroStation is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities advises people not to pour grease down a drain or flush it down a toilet.

“Grease coats the inside of drain and sewer pipes. Over time, the grease builds up until it blocks the pipe. When this happens, the drain backs up into the house. If the clog is in a sewer pipe, raw sewage can back up into your house,” the department said on its website.

Q: I co-signed with my son for the purchase of his car, so both of our names are on the title. Now that it's paid for, what do I need to do to put the car in his name only? — L.S.

Answer: Actually, it’s pretty simple.

John Brockwell a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said that you and your son will need to go to a license plate agency together with the title and photo identification, “to have the title signed over to the son and have it notarized at the agency office.”

Q: Can people who only use a cellphone get reverse 911 calls? I would like to sign-up to get them, if possible. — M.B.

Answer: Yes, reverse 911 is available to people who use only cellphones.

If you live in the city of Winston-Salem, go to CityofWS.OnTheAlert.com to sign up.

If you check the box at the bottom of that page to agree to the terms, you'll continue to the sign-up page.

The sign-up page asks for a name and address. A red asterisk beside an empty field means the information is required.

Contact information is requested, including phone numbers and email addresses. The primary phone number is required - and that would be the number you want to receive the alerts on.

You'll get an email to complete the sign-up process.

Q: I forgot about some wet clothes that now have mildew. Is there a way to get rid of it or should I throw the clothes away? — L.R.

Answer: We have heard several tips for ways to rid your clothes of mildew stains.

One is to dissolve two tablespoons of laundry stain remover in one quart of hot water (it won't dissolve in cold water). Let it cool if needed, then sponge the solution onto the cloth or soak the stained area in the solution.

Allow the solution to remain on the fabric from five to 15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

The second solution is for white clothing only. Mix two tablespoons of liquid chlorine bleach with one quart of warm water. Sponge the mixture on or soak the stain in the solution.

Rinse the fabric thoroughly after five to 15 minutes. Do not use this solution on silk, wool or spandex.

The third concoction is made by mixing lemon juice and salt. Moisten the stain with the solution, then spread the cloth in the sun to bleach it. After several minutes, rinse the fabric thoroughly.

Follow-up to July 14 column

Gale Ketteler, the spokeswoman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, provided some additional information about water bills.

The city's site, bit.ly/3odmxuY, has a copy of water bill.