Ask SAM: How do I renew my conceal carry permit in Forsyth County?

Q: I need to renew my conceal carry permit. What is the address and phone number where the renewal application goes? — J.E.

Answer: Conceal carry permits for handguns are handled by county sheriff’s offices. In Forsyth County, the Forsyth County Public Safety Center is located at 301 N. Church St., Winston-Salem.

“Renewal applications for concealed handgun permits are accepted in-person on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointment necessary.

“You must submit your renewal application no more than ninety (90) days prior to the expiration of your permit,” according to the FCSO website.

The hours that permits applications and renewals are accepted are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The office is closed on county holidays.

There are also limited appointments. To find out when an appointment is available, go to the online calendar at https://forsyth.cc/Sheriff/ccwr.aspx. That site also has more information about permits.

It may take 60 to 90 days after the date that the application is received to process it.

After the application is approved, the applicant will receive a call from an auto-dialer at the number provided on the application. The applicant must then pick up the permit and provide proper identification.

If the application is denied, the applicant will be notified in writing why it was denied. An applicant may appeal the denial, revocation, or non-renewal of a permit by petitioning the chief district court judge.

“The Permits Unit does not provide application status over the phone,” according to the website.

To get status updates email permits@fcso.us or appear in person at the Forsyth County Public Safety Center.

The renewal application fee is $80 and includes the notary fee. You can pay by cash, credit, or debit cards. A processing fee will be charged.

There are four forms for the renewal application that must be completed. They are available for download on the sheriff's office website.

“Failure to renew an existing permit prior to the expiration date may result in requiring a new firearms safety certificate,” according to the website.

You can also email permits@fcso.us for more information. If you do email, include your full name, date of birth, and North Carolina driver's license or ID number.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard also is active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events.

Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.

Coin show

Occasionally, SAM gets a question about coins. On Saturday, you’ll be able to get questions answered and see some cool things.

The Eagle Coin Club of Lexington will have a coin show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the J. Smith Young YMCA event center, 119 W. Third Ave., Lexington.

More than 20 dealers are expected.

Admission is free. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, contact David Fine at dbfine06@windstream.net or 336-267-3638 or Joe Pochowicz at jep4368@gmail.com or 336-225-7030.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

