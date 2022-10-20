Ask SAM: How do I renew my concealed carry permit?

Q: My concealed carry gun permit expires soon. What do I need to do to renew it?

M.B.

Answer: Concealed carry permits for handguns are handled by county sheriff's offices. In Forsyth County, the Forsyth County Public Safety Center is located at 301 N. Church St., Winston-Salem.

"Renewal applications for concealed handgun permits are accepted in-person on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointment necessary," according to the FCSO website.

"You must submit your renewal application no more than ninety (90) days prior to the expiration of your permit."

The hours that permit applications and renewals are accepted are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The office is closed on county holidays.

There are also limited appointments. To find out when an appointment is available, go to the online calendar at https://forsyth.cc/Sheriff/ccwr.aspx. That site also has more information about permits.

It may take 60 to 90 days after the application is received to process it.

After the application is approved, the applicant will receive a call from an auto-dialer at the number provided on the application. The applicant must then pick up the permit and provide proper identification. Permits may be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants who are denied a permit will be notified in writing of the reason for the denial. An applicant may appeal the denial, revocation, or non-renewal of a permit by petitioning the chief district court judge.

"The Permits Unit does not provide application status over the phone," according to the website.

To get status updates email permits@fcso.us or appear in person at the Forsyth County Public Safety Center.

The renewal application fee is $95 and includes the notary and fingerprinting fees. You can pay by cash, credit, or debit cards. A processing fee will be charged for the cards.

There are four forms for the renewal application that must be completed. They are available for download on the sheriff's office website.

"Failure to renew an existing permit prior to the expiration date may result in requiring a new firearms safety certificate," according to the website.

You can also email permits@fcso.us for more information. If you email the department, include your full name, date of birth, and North Carolina driver's license or ID number.

Saturday shredding events

Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 106 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy. Donations will be accepted and will support mental health counseling in Mount Airy and the surrounding area. For more information, contact bsaulpau@wakehealth.edu.

Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $5 per bag or banker box size. Proceeds will benefit youth projects and global mission projects.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.