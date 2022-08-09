Ask SAM: How do I renew my concealed-handgun permit?

Q: My permit to carry a concealed weapon is about to expire. How do I renew it?

D.H.

Answer: In North Carolina, concealed-handguns permits for handguns are handled by county sheriff's offices. In Forsyth County, the Forsyth County Public Safety Center is located at 301 N. Church St., Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's website, https://forsyth.cc/Sheriff/permits.aspx, has detailed instructions for renewals. To get to the concealed-handgun information, click on Concealed Handgun Permits.

"Renewal applications for concealed handgun permits are accepted in-person on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointment necessary.

"You must submit your renewal application no more than ninety (90) days prior to the expiration of your permit."

The hours that permits applications and renewals are accepted are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The office is closed on county holidays.

It may take 60 to 90 days for the application to be processed.

After the application is approved, the applicant will receive a call from an auto-dialer at the number provided on the application. The applicant must then pick up the permit and provide proper identification.

If the application is denied, the applicant will be notified in writing why it was denied. An applicant may appeal the denial, revocation, or non-renewal of a permit by petitioning the chief district court judge.

"The Permits Unit does not provide application status over the phone," according to the website.

To get status updates email permits@fcso.us or go to the public safety center.

The renewal application fee is $80, which includes the notary fee. You can pay by cash, credit, or debit card. A processing fee will be charged.

There are four forms for the renewal application that must be completed. They are available for download on the sheriff's office website.

"Failure to renew an existing permit prior to the expiration date may result in requiring a new firearms safety certificate," according to the website.

You can also email permits@fcso.us for more information. If you do email, include your full name, date of birth, and North Carolina driver's license or ID number.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard also is active at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events.

Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.

Meals-On-Wheels drivers needed

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot meals to older adults enrolled in its Meals-on-Wheels program.

Deliveries are made between 9:45 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday, and volunteers can decide how often they want to deliver. Delivery routes take 60-90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.