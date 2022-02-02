Ask SAM: How do I renew my North Carolina driver's license online?

Q: I want to renew my driver's license online. What is the website for the driver's license online renewal? I haven't received the card and my license expires soon.
D.N.
Answer: To get to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles online driver's license renewal page, go to www.ncdot.gov/dmv and click on "Renew License or ID."
When the new page pops up, click on "Get Started" and the system will walk you through the process
There is an additional $3 fee from PayIt, the vendor that runs the online service. That money goes directly to the PayIt.
Q: I’m packing things for a relative who is downsizing. Is it possible to get old newspapers that I can use to pack?
H.P.
Answer: The Winston-Salem Journal doesn't have old newspapers to sell, but we do sell end rolls of clean newsprint paper for $5 a roll.
The person who handles this is Brenda Steele. She can be contacted by calling 336-727-7382 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The rolls are available at the Journal's production plant, 2051 E. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
We do not take cash or credit cards at this location. We accept personal checks made out to The Winston-Salem Journal.
Black History Month
Lillian McDaniel Bonner was the first Black woman and among the first women hired by the Winston-Salem Police Department in 1952.
Their assignment was to check parking meters and write tickets. In 1966, the department started a Community Services Unit, one of the first of its kind in the country, and Bonner was assigned to the unit.
Bonner was born in Lee County, S.C., and moved to Winston-Salem as child to live with an older brother after her father died. She was a graduate of Atkins High School and attended Winston-Salem Teachers College, now Winston-Salem State University.
From her first office on Clark Avenue and later in various places in the city, she helped people with a variety of problems. In a 1966 interview, Bonner recounted some of the problems she and her unit saw in just the first three months they were in existence.
One was a man who had developed a heart condition and could no longer support his family. Bonner helped his wife find work and a less expensive place to live.
She also found an elderly, homeless woman a place to live.
Bonner retired from the police department in September 1982 after 30 years of service.
She told a reporter in a story about her retirement that when she was writing tickets a man came up to her as she was writing a ticket for his illegally parked car. He became verbally abusive when she continued to write the ticket.
"I didn't say anything. I kept doing what I was doing and when I got through with the ticket, I said 'Sir, do you feel better? Now, you have a nice day'"
"And I just hung the ticket on his windshield and kept walking.
"Years later, he said to me that he was just hoping I would have just said something so he could have actually punched me. I don't much think he really wanted to do that, though."
Bonner said the man later told her that his life had changed after that day.
"To me, that meant a lot," Bonner said.
Bonner summed up her career at the police department by saying, "You can imagine that during a period of 30 years, you've helped some. You've hurt some, too … because I've had to do my duty as a police officer, although I've always tried to believe in teaching first, and penalizing later."
Bonner died Jan. 12, 2000, at the age of 76.