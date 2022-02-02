Ask SAM: How do I renew my North Carolina driver's license online?

Bonner retired from the police department in September 1982 after 30 years of service.

She told a reporter in a story about her retirement that when she was writing tickets a man came up to her as she was writing a ticket for his illegally parked car. He became verbally abusive when she continued to write the ticket.

"I didn't say anything. I kept doing what I was doing and when I got through with the ticket, I said 'Sir, do you feel better? Now, you have a nice day'"

"And I just hung the ticket on his windshield and kept walking.

"Years later, he said to me that he was just hoping I would have just said something so he could have actually punched me. I don't much think he really wanted to do that, though."

Bonner said the man later told her that his life had changed after that day.

"To me, that meant a lot," Bonner said.

Bonner summed up her career at the police department by saying, "You can imagine that during a period of 30 years, you've helped some. You've hurt some, too … because I've had to do my duty as a police officer, although I've always tried to believe in teaching first, and penalizing later."