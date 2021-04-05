Ask SAM: How do I report yard parking in Winston-Salem?

Q: Who do I call at the City of Winston-Salem to report people parking on the front of a yard instead of using their driveway?
Answer: Bruce Bailiff, the senior code enforcement supervisor for the City of Winston-Salem said that, “All non-emergency requests should be directed to CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000. For the fastest service, please know the street number and street name of the target location.”
Q: Why wasn’t the bestsellers list in the Sunday paper this week?
Answer: Kim Mills, the features editor for the Winston-Salem Journal, said the list is typically published in the features section each week. It was not received in time to be included in the print edition on April 4. The list will be back April 11.
Update: Last week SAM had a question about WinRed, the small dollar donation PAC for the Republican Party. The reader was concerned about how difficult it was to stop repeated debits from their account. Over the weekend, a story broke from the New York Times that the Republican National Committee, the Trump reelection committee and other GOP election committees have returned more than $120 million since last fall to donors whose accounts were debited multiple times without their authorization. If you donated through WinRed, had multiple debits made, either weekly or monthly, and want a refund of your donation, go to https://winred.com/contact/, fill out the form. It takes five to 10 days for the refund to be processed and the money returned. You will be notified when the process is complete.
ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s donation PAC has issued $21 million in refunds. To get a refund from ActBlue, go to https://secure.actblue.com/contact and email the request to them.
New driver license office to open in Thomasville: The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new driver’s license off in Thomasville on Monday. It will be located at 1650 Liberty Drive, Suite 500, across from the Liberty Square Shopping Center. The old office at 1033 Randolph St., suite 16 in the Southgate Plaza Shopping Center has been closed. The Liberty Drive office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The new location will offer all driver license and state ID-related services except regular road tests, which have been suspended statewide because of the pandemic.
COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the office will be in effect.
Appointments are required and can be made at skiptheline.ncdot.gov.
Such services as driver license/REAL ID renewals, and ordering duplicate driver licenses and state ID cards are available online at www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/online/Pages/default.aspx.
Thank you: R. and D. F. wanted to thank whomever paid for their dinner Good Friday night at Mediterraneo Pizza and Grill in Clemmons. “It was totally unexpected, but was very much appreciated. Thank you very much and God bless you.”
