Ask SAM: How do I schedule my second COVID shot?

Q: I received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Forsyth County health department and was told to return in one month for the second dose. I've tried to call, but can't get through to make an appointment. How can I make an appointment for my second dose?
Answer: The county will be calling people who received the first dose of the vaccine to set up an appointment to get the second dose.
“Someone from the health department will be calling in approximately two weeks after the vaccination was administered to make an appointment for the second dose," said Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. "If no one calls after two weeks, please try to call 336-703-2081 to schedule.”
Q: How many Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board members and top administrators, superintendent and deputy superintendents, currently have children attending schools in the district?
Answer: Brent Campbell, the school system’s chief marketing and communications officer, checked into this for SAM.
Here are his numbers:
*Of the 14 people in the executive cabinet, four people currently have children attending district schools. One person has grandchildren. Three other people have children attending schools in other districts.
*As for the board of education, two currently have children attending district schools. At least four others have children who graduated from WS/FCS. (The nine-member board currently has eight members after Barbara Burke resigned after winning a seat on the Winston-Salem City Council.)
Q: Would you please publish the names and addresses of charitable organizations that distribute boxes or bags of food in Winston-Salem? I would like to send a donation.
Answer: Here is a list of some agencies that provide food. If we hear from any other groups we’ll update the list.
• Catholic Charities, Winston-Salem Food Pantry, 1612 E. 14th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27105, Phone: 336-727-0705.
• Crisis Control Ministry, 200 E. 10th St., Winston Salem, NC 27101, Phone: 336-724-7453.
• Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27101, Phone: 336-722-9597.
• Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, 3655 Reed St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27107, Phone: 336-784-5770.
• Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127, Phone: 336-724-7558.
• Triad Dream Center, 3650 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27105, Phone: 336-744-4004.
• Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101, Phone: 336-723-1848.
*"There is a Santa Claus even after Christmas. Thanks to the kind man in a black truck who paid for my lunch at Biscuitville in Clemmons on Dec. 27. What a treat. I will return it to someone else." J.H.M.
*M.F.J. wanted to thank the gate guard and campus police officers at Wake Forest University for their assistance Dec. 28 when she had car trouble at the entrance to the campus. Her car was running hot and she stopped to let it cool down. M.F.J. had some coolant in her car and an officer poured it into the reservoir and stayed with her until the car was safe to drive.
"They were so friendly and accommodating."
