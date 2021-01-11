Ask SAM: How do I schedule my second COVID shot?

On this week's Money Minute, personal finance expert Jeanette Mack talks about learning how to spot scams that target consumers and their personal data in the age of COVID-19.

Q: I received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Forsyth County health department and was told to return in one month for the second dose. I've tried to call, but can't get through to make an appointment. How can I make an appointment for my second dose?

P.M.

Answer: The county will be calling people who received the first dose of the vaccine to set up an appointment to get the second dose.

“Someone from the health department will be calling in approximately two weeks after the vaccination was administered to make an appointment for the second dose," said Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. "If no one calls after two weeks, please try to call 336-703-2081 to schedule.”

Q: How many Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board members and top administrators, superintendent and deputy superintendents, currently have children attending schools in the district?

S.J.

Answer: Brent Campbell, the school system’s chief marketing and communications officer, checked into this for SAM.

Here are his numbers: