Ask SAM: How do I send a sympathy card or letter to King Charles?

Q: I am not online and I would like the address to send King Charles a sympathy letter. Since Charles and Camilla have new titles, how do I address them in the letter?

J.P.

Answer: To answer your question, SAM turned to Debrett’s, an authority on the British aristocracy, society, and modern manners, since 1769.

Begin the letter to King Charles with “Dear Sir” and end it with “Yours faithfully.”

For Queen Camilla, begin the letter with “Dear Ma’am” and end it with “Yours faithfully.”

According to Debrett's, one doesn't use pronouns when addressing a royal.

The first time you mention the royal, use “His Majesty The King” or “Her Majesty The Queen.”

Afterwards use “His or Her Majesty” or “His or Her Royal Highness.”

The cards or letters for King Charles III should be sent to:

The Private Secretary to His Majesty The King

Buckingham Palace

London SW1A 1AA

England

Cards or letters for Queen Camilla should be sent to:

The Private Secretary to Her Majesty The Queen

Buckingham Palace

London SW1A 1AA

England

Q: What kind of caterpillar is this? It’s one of the biggest I’ve ever seen.

L.R.

Answer: Michael Waldvogel, an entomology associate professor emeritus at N.C. State University, took a look at the picture you sent. He said that the angle made it a difficult to see some of the markings, so he consulted Clyde Sorenson, another entomology professor.

Sorenson said that it’s a lunar caterpillar.

“They are in the group called ‘Saturniid moths’ or ‘giant silk moths.’ The caterpillars feed on the leaves of sweet-gum, hickory, walnut and a few other tree species,” Waldvogel said.

This time of year, when the caterpillars are grown, they will spin cocoons in leaves. When the leaves fall from the trees, the cocoons will stay on the ground in the leaves until the moth appears next spring.

Q: Is the city of Winston-Salem responsible for maintaining Rolling Knoll Lane? There are parts of this street full of potholes and broken pavement making it very rough to drive on. Are there any plans to repair it in the near future?

J.P.

Answer: There are not any plans right now for repaving Rolling Knoll Lane, which is a city street, according to David Avalos with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation.

“If a citizen would like to report a pothole for repair they can call Citylink at 311 and the field office will be notified” he said.

Saturday shredding

*Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only; no plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries.

*Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church parking lot. A donation of $5 per bag is suggested and checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus. Paper only and no metal other than staples or paper clips.