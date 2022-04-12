Ask SAM: How do I stop a bird from flying into my windows? Plus, is it time for hummingbird feeders?

Q: A bird keeps flying into my windows. I'm sure it thinks it's fighting off a rival. What can I do to get it to stop? I don't want to put stickers on the window. — A.L.I.

Answer: Ron Morris, the Winston-Salem Journal’s birding columnist, said that your idea that the bird is fighting off a rival is correct.

“Bluebirds, robins, cardinals and mockingbirds are particularly prone to this behavior,” he said.

Morris recommended the website AllAboutBirds.org for ideas on preventing birds from flying into windows, which can seriously injure or kill the bird. The website is part of Cornell University’s ornithology lab.

It suggests putting tempera paint or soap on the outside of the window, so birds won’t see their reflection.

"You can use either a grid pattern no more than 4 inches by 2 inches or get creative and paint patterns or artwork on your window," AllAboutBirds.org advises.

Mosquito screens that cover the entire outside surface of the window are effective.

One-way transparent film also is an option. You can see out, but the window looks opaque from the outside. However, it reduces the amount of light coming in the window.

And before you ask, silhouettes of hawks don't scare birds.

Q: When should I put my out hummingbird feeder? Does putting food coloring in it hurt the birds?

Answer: Morris said to get your hummingbird feeders ready.

“Now is the time to put your hummingbird feeders into action. Add one cup of sugar to four cups of water and bring the mix to a boil. Then let it cool before transferring to your feeder.

"Hummingbirds are attracted to red, but most hummingbird feeders have red components so you don't need to add red food coloring to the sugar water mix. Food coloring won't hurt the birds, but it is quite unnecessary."

Q: For a few months I have seen a pink residue at the bottom of white containers that have held standing city water a few days. What is it?

Answer: It’s pink stuff. Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that the pink stuff is an airborne bacterium called Serratia marcescens.

“It does not survive the treatment process at our plants and does not travel to your faucet via the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities water system.

“Moist surfaces provide an ideal environment for this bacterium to grow and proliferate, and if water stands long enough, it can lose its residual chlorine disinfectant,” Ketteler said.

People have reported seeing it more in the summer when it’s hot and humid. Open windows also help it to appear.

Once established, Serratia bacteria usually cannot be eliminated entirely. However, periodic and thorough cleaning of surfaces where the pink substance occurs, followed by disinfection with chlorine bleach, appear to be the best ways to control it.

Serratia requires a moist area with where "micronutrients" accumulate and water stands long enough to lose its residual chlorine disinfectant.

Sources of micronutrients include food particles, phosphorous residues from detergents, soap and shampoo in sinks, bathtubs and showers, urine and feces in toilets, and food residue in pet water bowls.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

