Ask SAM: How do I stop charities from sending me requests for donations?

Q: A friend died recently, and I made a memorial to their favorite charity. Within a few weeks I began getting requests from other charities for donations. Many of these are organizations that I don't support. How can I stop these requests?

T.O.

Answer: Charity Navigator, an online charity evaluator, recommends that you directly contact the charity you don't want to hear from, either by phone, mail or email, and ask to be removed from its list. Also, you can ask them where they got your contact information. It's not always another charity. Contact them and ask that they not release your information.

You can make the gift anonymously. For more information about Charity Navigator, go to charitynavigator.org.

You can also register with the Data and Marketing Association's list of people who do not want various types of unsolicited mail, including mail from charities. There is a $4 processing fee to register. It is good for 10 years.

For more information about DMA, go to dmachoice.org.

Q: Someone called me and said they were from the Social Security Administration and were threatening to call the police on me. Should I be concerned?

A.N.

Answer: It's a scam that the SSA hears about a lot.

"In some cases, the caller states that SSA does not have all of the person's personal information, such as their Social Security number, on file," according to the SSA.

If you think about it, that makes no sense. The Social Security Administration is calling you because it doesn't have your Social Security number on file?

"Other callers claim SSA needs additional information so the agency can increase the person's benefit payment, or that SSA will terminate the person's benefits if they do not confirm their information. This appears to be a widespread issue, as reports have come from citizens across the country," the agency said.

If you get a call from Social Security, they will never:

Claim that your Social Security number is about to be suspended if you don't verify your SSA number, or that your number was already suspended, and you'll need to confirm it to "reactivate" it.

Threaten to seize your bank accounts.

Make demands for immediate payment, or demand that you pay a debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.

Require a specific means of payment, such as using a prepaid credit card, gift card or money transfer.

Threaten you for information.

Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Promise a Social Security benefit or increase in exchange for information.

Threaten you with arrest or deportation.

If you receive a suspicious call or email from someone claiming to be from SSA, do not provide them with any information. Hang up and report it to the Office of the Inspector General at 800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report.

You can also contact Social Security directly at 800-772-1213, rather than calling a number the possible scammer provides.

If a scammer demands payment, remember that SSA only accepts online payments through Pay.gov.

You can also physically pay using a check or money order at a Social Security office. The Winston-Salem office is located at 1370 Lockland Ave. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 877-402-0828.