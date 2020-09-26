Ask SAM: How do I stop political calls?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAM has received questions from readers wondering how to stop unwanted political calls. We contacted the Federal Trade Commission, the agency that oversees the Federal Do No Call List, for advice.

Q: These political text messages are eating up my husband’s cell phone minutes since he has a limited minute plan. I have turned off messages on his iPhone but they still come through. I went by the ATT store and the tech person there said they were getting a lot of complaints about this and the only solution is to change the phone number. This is ridiculous. Why aren’t politicians covered on the Do Not Call List? Any better suggestions?

J.G.

Q: I am elderly and on the Do Not Call List. Why do I have to endure political calls to my own home threatening my benefits if I don't vote for their party? If I wanted to talk to a politician I'd call them myself, but to have them invade and disrupt my home, on my phone that I pay for, why can't they be forced to adhere and respect do not call numbers?

K.M.