Ask SAM: How do I stop political calls?

SAM has received questions from readers wondering how to stop unwanted political calls. We contacted the Federal Trade Commission, the agency that oversees the Federal Do No Call List, for advice.
Q: These political text messages are eating up my husband’s cell phone minutes since he has a limited minute plan. I have turned off messages on his iPhone but they still come through. I went by the ATT store and the tech person there said they were getting a lot of complaints about this and the only solution is to change the phone number. This is ridiculous. Why aren’t politicians covered on the Do Not Call List? Any better suggestions?
J.G.
Q: I am elderly and on the Do Not Call List. Why do I have to endure political calls to my own home threatening my benefits if I don't vote for their party? If I wanted to talk to a politician I'd call them myself, but to have them invade and disrupt my home, on my phone that I pay for, why can't they be forced to adhere and respect do not call numbers?
K.M.
Answer: Political calls are allowed because they are a free speech issue; it was debated while the legislation was being proposed, according to Mitchell J. Katz, a public affairs specialist in the Federal Trade Commission’s Office of Public Affairs. “Political calls are not attempting to sell something, they are trying to get you to vote,” for a particular candidate, Katz said. Political calls have never been part of the Do Not Call system. As for ways to prevent unwanted calls, he suggested for the first reader that they contact their cell phone carrier and ask what they recommend to block calls. Also, don’t answer your phone if you don’t recognize the number.
Q: After reading your column Thursday, I want to report a correction: The License Tag office in Rural Hall, NC was closed almost two years ago for some improper activity. It was still not open last week as we passed there.
C.Z.
Answer: According to information from the Town of Rural Hall, it was awarded the contract to operate the license plate agency after the other one was closed in August of 2019. It was located at 1014 Bethania Rural Road near U.S. 52. The new office is located at 145 Bethania St., in the former Rural Hall Town Hall building.
Q: We’ve seen on social media that if you are wearing something with Black Lives Matters or Ruth Bader Ginsburg to a polling place, you will not be allowed to vote because it is considered political. Is this true?
Answer: Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said, “voters are allowed to wear and carry campaign or political paraphernalia while in line to vote or while in the act of voting. It is poll workers that are prohibited from wearing such paraphernalia.”
D.F.
Shredding events
In Friday's column, SAM will run a list of shredding events in the area in the near future. Groups that want to be included on that list can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include the address where the shredding event will be held, hours, and the cost.
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.