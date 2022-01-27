Ask SAM: How do I stop spam texts?

If you answer the phone to find out it's a robocall, you should hang up immediately without saying a word. Here's why.

Q: How can I put a stop to advertisers soliciting me through text on my phone? CBD companies have somehow gotten my phone number and text me daily for CBD products. I am not interested in these products. I have never ordered these products. The phone numbers don’t work and there is no way to unsubscribe. How can I make these stop?

C.Y.

Answer: It was only a matter of time until the scammers, robo callers and other dreaded communications hijackers started on text messages.

As with unwanted callers, the best thing to do is ignore them. Do not respond to them, because if you respond, it will confirm that the number is active.

Unwanted calls and texts are the number one complaint that the Federal Communications Commission gets each year.

Here are some of the things that the FCC is doing to stop robotexts and calls:

* "Issuing hundreds of millions of dollars in enforcement actions against illegal robocallers.

* "Empowering phone companies to block by default illegal or unwanted calls based on reasonable call analytics before the calls reach consumers.