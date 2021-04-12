Ask SAM: How do I teach my cat to walk on a leash?

Q: At the beach or at local parks we see dozens of owners walking dogs of all breeds. Why is it we never see an owner walking his or her cat? Tradition or just temperament of most cats?

J.L.

Answer: As most people who have had cats know, you don’t own cats, they own you. So, technically, the cat would be walking its human.

Sarah Williamson, the executive director of the Forsyth Humane Society, said getting a cat to walk on a leash may be a bit complicated -- and may involved lots of treats.

“I do know folks who walk their cats on a leash," Williamson said. "It is challenging but it can be done, mostly I think by accustoming a cat from a young age. Place a collar, reward with treats.

"Add the leash and walk around the house. Reward with treats. Go outside on short walks, reward with treats."

And make sure you buy a collar the fits properly.

"Cats also have an amazing ability to shrink through collars, so make sure your collars or harnesses are well fitted," Williams said. "PS: I tried all of this with my cat Bob, and he then peed on the bed."