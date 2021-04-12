Ask SAM: How do I teach my cat to walk on a leash?

Q: At the beach or at local parks we see dozens of owners walking dogs of all breeds. Why is it we never see an owner walking his or her cat? Tradition or just temperament of most cats?
J.L.
Answer: As most people who have had cats know, you don’t own cats, they own you. So, technically, the cat would be walking its human.
Sarah Williamson, the executive director of the Forsyth Humane Society, said getting a cat to walk on a leash may be a bit complicated -- and may involved lots of treats.
“I do know folks who walk their cats on a leash," Williamson said. "It is challenging but it can be done, mostly I think by accustoming a cat from a young age. Place a collar, reward with treats.
"Add the leash and walk around the house. Reward with treats. Go outside on short walks, reward with treats."
And make sure you buy a collar the fits properly.
"Cats also have an amazing ability to shrink through collars, so make sure your collars or harnesses are well fitted," Williams said. "PS: I tried all of this with my cat Bob, and he then peed on the bed."
Q: What is the address to send a sympathy card to Queen Elizabeth?
Answer: Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died April 9 at the age of 99. Prince Philip and the queen were married for 73 years, making him the longest consort (spouse) in British history.
The Royal Family's official website -- www.royal.uk -- has a form that allows people to offer condolences to the queen and her family.
If you'd like to write the queen a letter, send it to:
Her Majesty The Queen
Buckingham Palace
London SW1A 1AA
According to the website, it's traditional to open such letters with "Madam" and close the letters with "I have the honour to be, Madam, Your Majesty's humble and obedient servant."
But, the site says, "this traditional approach is by no means obligatory. You should feel free to write in whatever style you feel comfortable.”
One of the queen’s private secretaries shares the mail with her on a daily basis.
Q: Leaving Tanglewood Park often takes several minutes, especially for the vehicles turning left onto U.S. 158. It is dangerous, and causes traffic to back up. Who could we contact to request a traffic light at the entrance to Tanglewood Park?
J.L.
Answer: The person at the N.C. Department of Transportation to contact about a traffic signal is J.P. Couch, the division traffic engineer. His email is jpcouch@ncdot.gov.
“We can conduct a signal warrant analysis for this location. If the reader wishes to know the outcome, they can email me and we will notify them of the results,” Couch said.
Thank you
“I want to thank the lady who found my phone at the Hanesbrands Theater and turned it in. I had just discovered my new phone was missing when she called me on my landline. God Bless You!”
P.C.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101