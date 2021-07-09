Ask SAM: How do I treat a traffic signal that is flashing red/yellow?

Q: What is the proper procedure when approaching a malfunctioning traffic light that has electricity, but is blinking red on 2 sides and yellow on the other 2 sides? I know that a non-functioning traffic signal without electricity should be treated as a 4 way stop, although there aren't many drivers that know this.
— K.P.
Answer: A flashing red/yellow light is not necessarily malfunctioning. There are times when they are set to do that. Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department explained what to do.
“The lighting sequence provided would control vehicles as if the lights were intended to be flashing. Drivers would be expected to stop at the flashing red light and yield to other traffic. Those approaching the flashing yellow would be expected to proceed with caution.
“This of course is assuming an officer is not present and directing traffic in that intersection. If an officer was present, then drivers would be expected to follow the direction of the officer.
“These provisions are covered in NC General Statute and Winston-Salem City Ordinance, provided below.”
NCGS 20-158. Vehicle control signs and signals.
(a) The Department of Transportation, with reference to State highways, and local authorities, with reference to highways under their jurisdiction, are hereby authorized to control vehicles:
(4) At intersections and other appropriate places, by erecting or installing flashing red or yellow lights.
(b) Control of Vehicles at Intersections.
(3) When a flashing red light has been erected or installed at an intersection, approaching vehicles facing the red light shall stop and yield the right-of-way to vehicles in or approaching the intersection. The right to proceed shall be subject to the rules applicable to making a stop at a stop sign.
(4) When a flashing yellow light has been erected or installed at an intersection, approaching vehicles facing the yellow flashing light may proceed through the intersection with caution, yielding the right-of-way to vehicles in or approaching the intersection.
(5) When a stop sign, traffic signal, flashing light, or other traffic-control device authorized by subsection (a) of this section requires a vehicle to stop at an intersection, the driver shall stop (i) at an appropriately marked stop line, or if none, (ii) before entering a marked crosswalk, or if none, (iii) before entering the intersection at the point nearest the intersecting street where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting street.
