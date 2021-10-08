 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask SAM: How do kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools virtual academy get free lunch?
0 Comments
top story

Ask SAM: How do kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools virtual academy get free lunch?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School Lunch

Students in the virtual academy can sign up for free lunches. 

 Walt Unks/Journal

Q: My son is a student in the virtual academy and qualifies for free lunch. Students at "brick and mortar" schools are given lunches, but kids in virtual academy aren't. Why are those students being excluded? P-EBT was granted to virtual students before, but has not been reloaded so far this school year. I'm hoping you find an answer.

E.A.

Answer: The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools has a program to help students in the virtual academy with meals.

“We understand the important role nutrition plays in student success," said Brent Campbell, the system’s chief marketing and communication officer.

“Any student who is attending our WS/FCS Virtual Academy is eligible to receive a weekly meal bundle kit. We are one of the first districts in the country that piloted this program to ensure students in virtual environment have food since making daily trips to a site may be difficult.

Parents are already stressed out about school lunches. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HelloFresh.

“Parents can sign up for the weekly meal bundle kit by visiting the WS/FCS Virtual Academy webpage (WS/FCS Virtual Academy Meal Bundles).

“The school has communicated this to students numerous times, hopefully this will help them begin using this program that we are proud of and know is crucial for these students.”

Campbell also updated what is happening with the P-EBT program.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We are still awaiting information regarding P-EBT benefits.

“On September 9, 2021, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the following update: ‘The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released P-EBT guidance to states for the 2021-22 school year. North Carolina is evaluating the guidance and must submit a P-EBT State Plan to USDA for approval before it can issue any benefits for the new school year.'

“The NCDHHS website will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available and we will communicate it to the families that completed the qualification requirements for that. Anyone can follow the NCDHHS website for updates as well.”

Q: I think I may have money in the unclaimed money at the state. How do I go about verifying and claiming it?

M.B.

Answer: A spokesman for the Office of the State Treasurer said that the Unclaimed Property fund does have a lot of money in safekeeping - nearly $800 million waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.

"It comes to us for a variety of reasons; including money left in a utility or rent deposit or insurance account, or bank deposit box and forgot all about. I can't speak to this specific case because I don't know all of the particulars, but I would direct people to call our Unclaimed Property Division Call Center at 866-622-2741. They would be able to help sort it out."

You can also go to NCCASH.com, and click on Search for Property. It will help you fill out the forms to claim any money.

Thank you

I would like to thank the very kind person who paid for me and my husband's breakfast Monday at Cagney's on Cloverdale Avenue. After enjoying a great meal, we were totally surprised when the waitress said, by the way your bill has been taken care of. We are so thankful to have received such a blessing, and we will pay it forward. M.O.

+1 
Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News