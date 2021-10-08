Ask SAM: How do kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools virtual academy get free lunch?

Campbell also updated what is happening with the P-EBT program.

“We are still awaiting information regarding P-EBT benefits.

“On September 9, 2021, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the following update: ‘The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released P-EBT guidance to states for the 2021-22 school year. North Carolina is evaluating the guidance and must submit a P-EBT State Plan to USDA for approval before it can issue any benefits for the new school year.'

“The NCDHHS website will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available and we will communicate it to the families that completed the qualification requirements for that. Anyone can follow the NCDHHS website for updates as well.”

Q: I think I may have money in the unclaimed money at the state. How do I go about verifying and claiming it?

M.B.

Answer: A spokesman for the Office of the State Treasurer said that the Unclaimed Property fund does have a lot of money in safekeeping - nearly $800 million waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.