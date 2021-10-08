Ask SAM: How do kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools virtual academy get free lunch?

Q: My son is a student in the virtual academy and qualifies for free lunch. Students at "brick and mortar" schools are given lunches, but kids in virtual academy aren't. Why are those students being excluded? P-EBT was granted to virtual students before, but has not been reloaded so far this school year. I'm hoping you find an answer.
Answer: The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools has a program to help students in the virtual academy with meals.
“We understand the important role nutrition plays in student success," said Brent Campbell, the system’s chief marketing and communication officer.
“Any student who is attending our WS/FCS Virtual Academy is eligible to receive a weekly meal bundle kit. We are one of the first districts in the country that piloted this program to ensure students in virtual environment have food since making daily trips to a site may be difficult.
“Parents can sign up for the weekly meal bundle kit by visiting the WS/FCS Virtual Academy webpage (WS/FCS Virtual Academy Meal Bundles).
“The school has communicated this to students numerous times, hopefully this will help them begin using this program that we are proud of and know is crucial for these students.”
Campbell also updated what is happening with the P-EBT program.
“We are still awaiting information regarding P-EBT benefits.
“On September 9, 2021, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the following update: ‘The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released P-EBT guidance to states for the 2021-22 school year. North Carolina is evaluating the guidance and must submit a P-EBT State Plan to USDA for approval before it can issue any benefits for the new school year.'
“The NCDHHS website will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available and we will communicate it to the families that completed the qualification requirements for that. Anyone can follow the NCDHHS website for updates as well.”
Q: I think I may have money in the unclaimed money at the state. How do I go about verifying and claiming it?
Answer: A spokesman for the Office of the State Treasurer said that the Unclaimed Property fund does have a lot of money in safekeeping - nearly $800 million waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.
"It comes to us for a variety of reasons; including money left in a utility or rent deposit or insurance account, or bank deposit box and forgot all about. I can't speak to this specific case because I don't know all of the particulars, but I would direct people to call our Unclaimed Property Division Call Center at 866-622-2741. They would be able to help sort it out."
You can also go to NCCASH.com, and click on Search for Property. It will help you fill out the forms to claim any money.
Thank you
I would like to thank the very kind person who paid for me and my husband's breakfast Monday at Cagney's on Cloverdale Avenue. After enjoying a great meal, we were totally surprised when the waitress said, by the way your bill has been taken care of. We are so thankful to have received such a blessing, and we will pay it forward. M.O.
