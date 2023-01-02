Ask SAM: How do marketers and scammers get my information?

Q: Like many people, I receive calls from people who say they are with the Medicare Help Line or something of that nature. They will admit they are not really with Medicare but are trying to make sure I am getting all the benefits. I have quizzed some of them and they have my name, address, birthday, and Medicare number. Where do they get this information?

F.S.

Answer: Scammers are constantly getting more creative and aggressive in trying to separate you and your money.

An article on AARP's website mentioned several ways telemarketers and scammers can get your personal information.

Many records such as property, criminal history, tax liens, census information, and bankruptcies are public records and anyone can access them, according to AARP.

• If you frequently enter online contests, the people behind the contests collect such personal information as phone numbers, age, address, and obviously, your name. They may sell it to other telemarketers or scammers.

• When you buy new appliances, the warranty cards that come with them ask a lot of questions about salary range, age, name, and other personal information. That information can also be sold to other parties.

• AARP said that satisfaction surveys are a treasure trove of information. "Did you recently fill out a questionnaire rating your stay at a hotel or the service at a restaurant? Selling survey data is big business, and marketing firms and even criminals can learn a lot about you based on travel preferences, what type of home you own or what kind of car you drive."

• Social media is also a gold mine for people trying to get personal information. Keep plans about not being home off there, because criminals look at social media for people talking about being away from home.

• If a family member has died, keep personal information to a minimum in obituaries or online memorials. Scammers and other bad people can approach family members and play on their vulnerability.

• One of the best ways to protect your identity is shred any mail or other documents that have your name, address, and other identifying information on it. Even if you put it in the trash with coffee grounds, assorted food remnants, and other yucky things, it won't bother someone intent on getting your information.

AARP has some suggestions for dealing with scammers or others who send text messages to your phone.

• Never respond to a text that you suspect is suspicious. Don't send "STOP or "NO" in reply, because that will confirm that the number is working.

• If the message has hyperlinks or attachments, don't click on them.

• You can block suspicious numbers. Check with your carrier if you're not sure how to block a number.

Report scam text messages to:

The Federal Trade Commission by calling 877-382-4357

The FCC by forwarding the text to 7726 (SPAM).

For more information or assistance spotting a scam, you can call AARP's Fraud Watch helpline at 877-908-3360. It is a free service, and trained volunteers can answer your questions.