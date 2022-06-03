Ask SAM: How do we trap feral cats?

Q: Is there a group that traps and spays feral cats? How do I contact them? — J.M.

Answer: Christina Howell, the public information officer and public relations manager for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, gave us this information.

“We are not aware of any organizations that will trap feral cats currently. However, our partners at Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) may be able to assist you through a new program called 'Mighty Mousers.'

"FHS helps Forsyth County residents work toward curbing the feral cat population through trap, neuter, release (TNR). You can contact FHS through their website or by calling 336-955-1750 for the specifics, but below is an overview.

“Residents are responsible for obtaining a trap (available online or at many hardware/equipment supply stores) and trap the cat(s). Note that the cat(s) may only be trapped on your own property. Once the cat is trapped, the resident will then take it to FHS to be spayed/neutered, given a rabies vaccine, and microchipped. The resident is responsible for paying the $15 fee FHS charges (per cat) to cover expenses. The resident will then be responsible for taking the cat and releasing it on the same property it was initially trapped on. This program is only for feral cats," Howell said.

If we hear from any groups that TNR, we'll pass the information along.

Q: Some friends and I were out walking recently and saw a baby bird that had fallen out of its nest. A couple of people wanted to put it back and others said leave it alone. We left it alone, but I felt a little bad about it. What should we do if we find a baby bird or other animal that looks like it's in distress? — S.F.

Answer: It looks like you made the right decision.

In most cases, the best thing to do if you find an injured bird or animal is leave it alone, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

Many young animals will be left alone during the day. If it doesn't look injured and is alert and active, it probably isn't orphaned and chances are the parents are close by watching.

Leave the animal alone and check again the next day. If the animal is still there and there is no sign of the mother, contact a wildlife rehabilitator.

"Wildlife rehabilitators are volunteers who are trained and licensed by the State of North Carolina to rehabilitate wild animals until they can be released back into their natural habitat. Rehabilitators dedicate a considerable amount of their time and money to care for orphaned and injured wildlife.

"Before contacting a rehabilitator, be sure the animal truly needs assistance. In most cases, a wild animal has the best chance of survival when it is not taken into human care. Often the best way you can help a wild animal is to leave it alone," the commission said.

The wildlife commission has a list of wildlife rehabilitators and the type of animals or birds that they are licensed to rehabilitate on its website. Go to ncwildlife.org and click on Interactive Maps from its home page. Then click on Wildlife Rehabilitators.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.