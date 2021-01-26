Ask SAM: How do Winston-Salem police handle complaints about panhandlers?

Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for NCDMV, said that a vehicle inspection is required as part of the vehicle registration renewal process.

SAM has a couple of suggestions that might help you. You could ask a friend, family member or neighbor to take your car to get it inspected.

If you have a good relationship with your mechanic, perhaps he or she would be willing to pick your car up for you and take it in.

Q: I have received the Winston-Salem journal for many years. Each day I get the paper protected in a plastic bag. I have a lot of plastic bags. Can the Journal use these bags again? If yes, how do I get them to you? If not, are they able to be recycled?

W.S.

Answer: The Journal can’t reuse them.

“The bags can’t be reused for newspapers," Frank Clayton, the operations director for the Journal, said. "Plastic bags come in sleeves of 100 and carriers slide papers into the bags. Once the bags become individual bags it makes it difficult to open and slide over a paper.

But the bags can be recycled along with other plastic bags, such as grocery bags, according to the City of Winston-Salem's Recycling Today.