Ask SAM: How do Winston-Salem police handle complaints about panhandlers?

Q: How do the police handle complaints about panhandlers? Do they check to see if panhandlers have the required city permits. Do ordinances against loitering apply?
C.C.
Answer: The Winston-Salem Police Department answered several hundred calls in the last year regarding panhandling.
Lt. John Morris broke down how these calls are handled.
“Since January 1, 2020, the police department has responded to 549 calls for panhandling in the city," he said. "Also since that date, as an agency we have made 126 arrests for panhandling. When a complaint of panhandling is called in to the police department, officers should check to see if the person suspected has a valid panhandlers permit. In addition if a business or property owner does not wish to have a person panhandling on their property they have the right to have them leave.”
Q: I am over 65. I recently tried to renew my car registration but was unable to because I haven’t had it inspected. Gov. Roy Cooper said for people in my age category not to go out except for food, medical appointments and work. I called the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles and they said I need the inspection before I can get a sticker. How do I go about getting my car inspected?
D.W.
Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for NCDMV, said that a vehicle inspection is required as part of the vehicle registration renewal process.
SAM has a couple of suggestions that might help you. You could ask a friend, family member or neighbor to take your car to get it inspected.
If you have a good relationship with your mechanic, perhaps he or she would be willing to pick your car up for you and take it in.
Q: I have received the Winston-Salem journal for many years. Each day I get the paper protected in a plastic bag. I have a lot of plastic bags. Can the Journal use these bags again? If yes, how do I get them to you? If not, are they able to be recycled?
W.S.
Answer: The Journal can’t reuse them.
“The bags can’t be reused for newspapers," Frank Clayton, the operations director for the Journal, said. "Plastic bags come in sleeves of 100 and carriers slide papers into the bags. Once the bags become individual bags it makes it difficult to open and slide over a paper.
But the bags can be recycled along with other plastic bags, such as grocery bags, according to the City of Winston-Salem's Recycling Today.
“I include my newspaper plastic bags when I recycle grocery bags," Clayton said. "I have been doing this for years.”
Q: Traveling north on U.S. 52 after passing through the beautiful new southern entrance to the city, you are met with the remains of an old abandoned house. Why has this eyesore remained for so long? I am certain if this was on private property the city would have demanded that it be removed at the owner's expense. What gives?
S.H.
Answer: Something is about to be done, city officials said.
Bruce Bailiff, the code enforcement senior project supervisor for the City of Winston-Salem, said that officials are aware of the situation.
“The city has a Minimum Housing Code case on the structure almost directly below a billboard on the east side of U.S. 52," Bailiff said. "The property is owned by the billboard company. Should the property owner not repair or demolish the structure and remove the debris, city staff will schedule the structure, at the appropriate time based on city ordinance, for review by city council and consideration of an ordinance to demolish.”
