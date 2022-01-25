Ask SAM: How do you report a violation of Winston-Salem's mask mandate?

Q: I recently went to eat at Firebird's restaurant. None of the servers or staff wore masks. I thought Mayor Joines had mandated masks in indoor public facilities. What is the process to report violations of this policy?
M.T.
Q: What can be done about restaurants that are not following the mayor's mask mandate? I went to Little Ceasar's on North Point Boulevard Jan. 14. No one was wearing a mask. There was even an employee sitting in the restaurant smoking. I canceled my order and left. I went to Bojangles on Reynolda on Jan. 20 and I could see two employees in there with no masks. Are there no consequences for violating the mandate?
J.J.
Answer: According to city officials, a city department is assigned to enforce the mask mandate. Pridgen Green, the Winston-Salem city attorney for public safety, explained who the enforcers are and how to report violations.
“The City Manager's Office has assigned enforcement of the Mayor's city-wide mask order to the Winston-Salem Fire Department on a complaint-driven basis. Enforcement measures are provided in Section 3 of the Mayor's State of Emergency Declaration, which provides for the potential issuance of civil penalties pursuant to Section 18-21(l) of the Winston-Salem Code of Ordinances for any and all violations that are not remedied after voluntary compliance is sought.
“Violations may be reported by contacting CityLink by phone at 336-727-8000 or via email at City-Link@cityofws.org.”
Thank you
I have to thank Deputy D. T. Bodenheimer for his polite, professionalism in dealing with a vehicle that ended up in our back yard. He did not just show up and make a report but helped push the vehicle out. He is a credit to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Officer and to all young officers in these trying times when it must be tough to be an officer.
M.G.
Free coats available to those in need
Bob Campbell, the marketing and public relations director for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, let us know about a free coat give-away being held Wednesday.
The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem and Samaritan Ministries will hold a “Popup” coat distribution event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Free coats will be distributed to anyone in need, no registration or appointment is necessary. The give-away will be held during Samaritan Ministries’ community lunch time period. Coat distribution will take place outside in the Samaritan parking lot and all recipients will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Coats will be available, one per person per family, while supplies last. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.
Free doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is offering an incentive for giving blood: A dozen free doughnuts.
The company said the offer is in response to the American Red Cross saying that it is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
The Red Cross announced its first national blood crisis on Jan. 11. Due the severity of the shortage, the Red Cross is limiting certain blood product distributions to hospitals depending on current inventories.
All types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations.
People who give blood can receive their free dozen doughnuts by showing either their donation sticker or confirmation of their donation on the Red Cross blood app.
To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Melissa Hall: My 5 favorite columns and articles of 2021
My five most memorable columns and articles of 2021
June 6, 1944 was another day that will live on, although many of the survivors of the Normandy invasion have now died. The solemn day was the …
This story is about a rally to honor people who have been killed by law enforcement officers. The rally organizers said that education was the…
This was a column on what it would take to stop switching to daylight savings time. It's been discussed many times, but so far no action.
This column was about Mazie Woodruff for Black History Month. Woodruff was the first African-American woman elected to public office in Forsyt…
This column was written in response to an email from an old friend who told me that March 29 is National Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101