Ask SAM: How do you report a violation of Winston-Salem's mask mandate?

“Violations may be reported by contacting CityLink by phone at 336-727-8000 or via email at City-Link@cityofws.org.”

Thank you

I have to thank Deputy D. T. Bodenheimer for his polite, professionalism in dealing with a vehicle that ended up in our back yard. He did not just show up and make a report but helped push the vehicle out. He is a credit to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Officer and to all young officers in these trying times when it must be tough to be an officer.

M.G.

Free coats available to those in need

Bob Campbell, the marketing and public relations director for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, let us know about a free coat give-away being held Wednesday.

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem and Samaritan Ministries will hold a “Popup” coat distribution event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.