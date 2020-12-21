Ask SAM: How do you report violations of governor's COVID-19 orders?

Dunder and Blixem took their names from the Dutch-American words for "thunder" and "lightning." Some people consider this evidence that the poem was written by Henry Livingston, who was of Dutch descent, and not Clement Clarke Moore, who is credited as the author. The poem was published anonymously at first.

Over time, Dunder was renamed Donder. Blixem's name changed to Blixen, most probably to rhyme with Vixen, and later became Blitzen, the German word for lightning.

The writer of the story "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Robert L. May, referred to Donner as one of the reindeer instead of the more common (at that time) Donder.

Donner, incidentally, is the German word for "thunder," which once again brought the translation of "thunder and lightning" to the names of the last two reindeer on Santa's sleigh team. It is not known whether May knew this and was cleverly reinstating the meaning of the names or whether he changed the name to make the words flow together more smoothly.

The story was eventually put to music, and Gene Autry's recording of it became a smash hit. In addition to introducing the world to Rudolph, the popularity of the song led to Donner becoming the most popular version of the name of Santa's seventh reindeer.

