Ask SAM: How does a grizzly bear get from Arizona to North Carolina?

Ronan has moved into a habitat in the N.C. Zoo’s North American continent area. The habitat had been empty since Tommo, the zoo’s previous grizzly, died last summer. Tommo had been at the zoo since 1995 when he arrived as a 5-year-old bear.

Tommo, Ronan, and Finley had all been deemed nuisance bears, meaning that they had lost their fear of humans and consequently looked to humans to feed them. Nuisance bears pose a danger because they'll raid campsites and trails in search of food. Many nuisance bears have to be destroyed, but some find a new life at a zoo.

The zoo said that most of the 55,000 grizzly bears in North America live in Alaska. There are about 1,500 in the lower 48 states.

If you want to see Ronan and his friends at the N.C. Zoo, its current hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket sales end at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $11 for children 2-12, $13 for seniors 62 and older, and $13 for military (with ID).

