Ask SAM: How does a grizzly bear get from Arizona to North Carolina?

Q: I just read in the paper that the N.C. Zoo got a new grizzly bear from Arizona. How did they transport the bear all the way from Arizona to North Carolina?
Answer: Very carefully and not in the backseat.
Deborah Fuchs, the public relations officer for the N.C. Zoo, said that Ronan, the grizzly bear, is doing well in his new home.
“Moving large, dangerous animals takes special skills! Ronan arrived at the Zoo by airplane. He traveled in a special crate made just for big bears and escorted by zookeepers and a vet the entire way.
“He’s doing great here at the zoo and all the staff just love him," Fuchs said.
The zoo said in a press release earlier this week that Ronan is a 9-year-old, 740-pound grizzly bear that previously lived at the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona. He and his twin sister, Finley, shared a habitat, but because grizzly bears are solitary animals, zoo officials decided that Ronan needed a new home. They began working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to find him new digs.
Finley remains at the Reid Park Zoo.
Ronan has moved into a habitat in the N.C. Zoo’s North American continent area. The habitat had been empty since Tommo, the zoo’s previous grizzly, died last summer. Tommo had been at the zoo since 1995 when he arrived as a 5-year-old bear.
Tommo, Ronan, and Finley had all been deemed nuisance bears, meaning that they had lost their fear of humans and consequently looked to humans to feed them. Nuisance bears pose a danger because they'll raid campsites and trails in search of food. Many nuisance bears have to be destroyed, but some find a new life at a zoo.
The zoo said that most of the 55,000 grizzly bears in North America live in Alaska. There are about 1,500 in the lower 48 states.
If you want to see Ronan and his friends at the N.C. Zoo, its current hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket sales end at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $11 for children 2-12, $13 for seniors 62 and older, and $13 for military (with ID).
Road project ahead
If you’re going to be traveling in Ashe County after the first of the year, there's a major road project you need to be aware of. The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded an $8.3 million contract to replace the N.C 194 bridge over the South Fork of the New River.
The new bridge will be built just south of the existing bridge.
The road will remain open during the construction, to avoid a lengthy detour. Traffic will be in a single lane, two-way pattern controlled by signals. After the new bridge is completed traffic will be routed onto it and the old bridge will be demolished.
The project will also align the intersection of Campbell Road and N.C. 194, south of the bridge.
Construction may begin as early as Jan. 3 and should be complete in late 2024.
Holiday sock sale
Goler Memorial AME Zion Church, 630 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, the Missionary Society will have a holiday sock fire sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Goler Enrichment Center. Bags of socks will be $12 each, cash only. There will 20 to 30 pairs in each bag. Proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community including the backpack program in the school system. For more information, call or text, 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com. Masks are required while in the building.
