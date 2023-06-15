Q: Several weeks ago, the Winston-Salem Journal published the names of hundreds of people who had not paid their property taxes for last year. How does the county collect that money? — J.A.

Answer: The county, like the state and federal government, will get the tax money that has not been paid.

Ann Roush, the senior tax manager for the Forsyth County Tax Administration, explained the options that the tax office has to recover taxes that are owed.

“Property taxes in Forsyth County become delinquent each year after Jan. 5th. After this date, taxes are considered delinquent, and interest begins to accrue until paid in full.

“Enforcement measures may include garnishment of wages and bank accounts, levy on personal property, attachment of future state income tax refunds or lottery winnings (Debt Set-off) and foreclosure of real estate,” Roush said.

For people who have financial problems, the county offers a payment plan to pay the taxes over time by paying an amount that has been decided on.

Scam call making

the roundsB.I. let us know about a scam call a friend received.

“A friend of mine received a call as identified from the Greensboro Police Department telling her that this was a call to inform her about a warrant for her arrest for not appearing for federal grand jury duty. When she said she had never received a summons for grand jury duty, she was told they had her signature from a certified letter that was sent to her in May. She told them she had not received such a letter. They then told her that if she didn’t send $1,500 to them via a QR code she would be arrested. The caller was very assertive and convincing. He knew her name and age. She hung up and called the GPD and was told they were aware of this scam but little they could do about it. Please inform your readers of this scam.

Josie Cambareri, the public information manager for the Greensboro Police Department, gave us information to keep in mind if you receive a similar call.

“First- GPD does not oversee the jail or the courts system. GPD does not request residents for jury duty. We have no jurisdiction to do so. A jury summons comes in the mail from the courthouse.

“GPD will NEVER call ANYONE asking them to appear in court.

“We will NEVER ask for money.

“If someone calls you referencing a case number, an incident report, or a jury summons and asks you for money, this is a scam. Law enforcement agencies do not collect or seek money for any of these instances,” Cambareri said.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and asking for money, hang up, call your local law enforcement agency, and find out what is going on.

Fort Polk now officially

Fort JohnsonFort Polk, Louisiana, named after Leonidas Polk, a Confederate general from North Carolina was officially renamed Fort Johnson Tuesday in a ceremony at the base.

Fort Johnson is named for Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black World War I Medal of Honor recipient who was born in Winston about 1892. His family moved to New York state when he was a teenager. Johnson was in the 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment.

“Sgt. William Henry Johnson embodied the warrior spirit and we are deeply honored to bear his name at the Home of Heroes,” said Brig. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson.