Ask SAM: How does local law enforcement get the word out about interacting with officers?

Q: Have the Winston-Salem Police Department or Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office had any public talks about how they need the public to act when they are approached by a law enforcement officer?

— B.W.

Answer: Lt. Todd Hart, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said it has several programs designed to bring the agency and citizens together. The aim of the programs is to engage build a rapport with the citizens. Topics can vary depending on the subject that citizens want to discuss.

Some of these events are:

• "Trust Talks" which are set up quarterly in the different areas of the city.

• "Collegiate Trust Talk" on Zoom with students from all the colleges in Winston-Salem was held earlier in April.

• The department has had meetings with high school students to explain why things are done on the law enforcement side.

• There are Community Priority Patrols that go door to door and talk to citizens, and also talk to community groups.

• The department has a community relations specialist who works with community organizations.