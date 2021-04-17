Ask SAM: How does local law enforcement get the word out about interacting with officers?

Q: Have the Winston-Salem Police Department or Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office had any public talks about how they need the public to act when they are approached by a law enforcement officer?
— B.W.
Answer: Lt. Todd Hart, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said it has several programs designed to bring the agency and citizens together. The aim of the programs is to engage build a rapport with the citizens. Topics can vary depending on the subject that citizens want to discuss.
Some of these events are:
• "Trust Talks" which are set up quarterly in the different areas of the city.
• "Collegiate Trust Talk" on Zoom with students from all the colleges in Winston-Salem was held earlier in April.
• The department has had meetings with high school students to explain why things are done on the law enforcement side.
• There are Community Priority Patrols that go door to door and talk to citizens, and also talk to community groups.
• The department has a community relations specialist who works with community organizations.
• "Ride the Ward" is where elected city officials ride within their wards with a police officer to learn about the issues or concerns for that area. It happens about every six months.
• Neighborhood Watch program where an officer handles questions or covers topics that the citizens want to know about. Right now, those meetings are also via Zoom.
• The Citizens' Police Academy, a 13-week course where participants, 18 and older learn about law enforcement and the workings of the police department. Topics include canine operations, constitutional law, criminal investigation, evidence management, firearms training simulator, subject control and use of force, and patrol ride-a-long.
• Youth Citizens' Police Academy, this one day academy is for youth 16 and older, who are interested in a career in law enforcement or learning about the police department. Topics include, a canine demonstration, criminal investigations, firearms training simulator, forensic services, and a SWAT demonstration.
• "Coffee with a Cop" and "Tea Time" where citizens can talk to officers and ask questions.
Several of these events have been on hold during the pandemic but they are slowly getting back up and running as the state's mandatory restrictions are being lifted.
The Community Resource Unit also holds talks with community watch groups and other community organizations.
LaShonda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said that they frequently address questions about interacting with law enforcement officers.
“Sheriff Kimbrough even wrote a book prior to becoming sheriff of Forsyth County that addresses this subject entitled “Surviving The Stop: Change the Atmosphere, Change The Outcome,
“We do not currently have a forum scheduled to address this specific topic, but as always, we remain open and responsive to the needs of our community,” Millner-Murphy said.
