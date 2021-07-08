Ask SAM: How does North Carolina know who's received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Q: I understand that everyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccination is entered in the lottery. How does the state know who has been vaccinated?
C.S.
Answer: Everyone who has had the vaccination is in a database at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Bailey Pennington, a communications specialist for the NCDHHS, said, “North Carolina’s vaccination information comes from the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), a secure, web-based system provided for free to all who administer COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes data from NC providers and federal pharmacy program partners.”
North Carolina is giving $1 million each to four people have been vaccinated. Each vaccinated person in the state is entered into the Summer Cash Drawing.
The first drawing was held June 23 and a local woman, Shelly Wyramon, was the winner. The second drawing was held Wednesday.
Go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/summervaxcash to find out more about the lottery, including eligibility requirements.
Q: In regards to the Old Salisbury Road repair taking up to a year, the city has an engineering department. Are none of the staff engineers and surveyors able to address the issues?
M.R.
Answer: While the city has an engineering staff, they need to be supplemented at times. In late March, city transportation officials discovered that a portion of Old Salisbury Road was badly damaged and the road had to be closed until repairs could be made.
“The city has few engineering staff but numerous bridge, street, water, sewer, stormwater, park and greenway projects, so we routinely seek outside consultants to assist with projects,” said Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation.
Recycling, reusing packing materialsSAM has received several questions recently about recycling or reusing Styrofoam packing materials.
The UPS Stores at 380 Knollwood St., and 550 N. Liberty St., in Winston-Salem, and the UPS store at 31 S. Talbert Blvd., Lexington will accept any clean packing materials for reuse, said Amy-Ruth Hallett, the manager of the stores.
“The key word is clean. If it smells moldy or has animal droppings in it, it is tossed,” she said.
The stores will also take bubble wrap.
The phone number for the Knollwood store is 336-703-0035, Liberty Street is 336-448-3000, and Lexington is 336-914-4800.
Water system maintenanceWinston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities and HydromaxUSA will be evaluating the operation and condition of all 42,000 water valves in the distribution system’s 2,330 miles of water mains over the next four years.
Work will begin in downtown Winston-Salem on Monday. This phase of the project is roughly bordered by Ninth Street on the north, Cameron Avenue on the east, First Street on the south and Broad Street on the west. Some fire hydrants in the vicinity will also be flushed as part of the project.
Water customers may notice slight fluctuations in pressure and temporary discoloration for a brief period of time. Although water may appear discolored, it remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.
If water appears red, brown or yellow, you should refrain from washing clothes to avoid potential staining of light-colored clothing.
Upcoming shredding eventsSAM has not heard of any shredding events. If your group is planning one, send the information to AskSAM@wsjournal.com. Include the name of the group, address where it will be held, the cost and any other information you want readers to know.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101