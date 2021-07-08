Ask SAM: How does North Carolina know who's received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Water system maintenanceWinston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities and HydromaxUSA will be evaluating the operation and condition of all 42,000 water valves in the distribution system’s 2,330 miles of water mains over the next four years.

Work will begin in downtown Winston-Salem on Monday. This phase of the project is roughly bordered by Ninth Street on the north, Cameron Avenue on the east, First Street on the south and Broad Street on the west. Some fire hydrants in the vicinity will also be flushed as part of the project.

Water customers may notice slight fluctuations in pressure and temporary discoloration for a brief period of time. Although water may appear discolored, it remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

If water appears red, brown or yellow, you should refrain from washing clothes to avoid potential staining of light-colored clothing.

