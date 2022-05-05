 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask SAM: How does the city of Winston-Salem schedule brush pick-up?

Q: Does the city have any system for picking up limbs on the side of the streets? If so, can you please publish it for us. Our street has not had a pick-up in more than eight months.

D.B.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the sanitation department of the City of Winston-Salem, said that their records indicate that the street you live on had brush collected during the first week of March. She explained how brush is collected in the city.

“The City is divided into four quadrants and is collected in rotation (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4). While we like to provide an estimate as to when collection will take place, the length of time in each quadrant can vary due to the volume of brush on each route.

“According to our records, your street is in Q3 was last collected during the first week of March. We are currently working in Q1 and anticipate returning to Q3 within the next four to five weeks.

“Citizens can track which quadrant we are actively working in by going to: https://www.cityofws.org/583/Brush-Collection on the City’s website. In the case of a particular hazard, we will address on a case by case basis.”

Paul McCartney

Are you going to Paul McCartney's "Got Back" concert in Winston-Salem on May 21? Do you have a favorite Paul McCartney or Beatles' song? If so, we'd like to hear from you. Email Fran Daniel at fdaniel@wsjournal.com and include your name and phone number.

Youth police academy

The Winston-Salem Police Department is accepting applications for its free Youth Citizens' Police Academy. This program is for students, ages 16 and older, who are interested in learning about the Winston-Salem Police Department or a career in law enforcement.

The academy will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21 to 24 at the Alexander R. Beaty Public Safety Training and Support Center, 1200 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem.

Topics will include: K-9 Demonstration; Forensic Services; SWAT Team; Youth Safety; Service Project; and Drone Unit Demonstration.

The application deadline is June 1.

For more information or to apply, go to www.cityofws.org/2106/Youth-Citizens-Police-Academy.

Shredding events

The World Mission Team of Home Moravian Church will sponsor a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of Sunnyside Ministry, 510 Haled St., Winston-Salem. A donation of $5 per bag or box is suggested. Proceeds will support World Mission Projects. (Note location change.)

Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a drive-thru shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A donation of $5 per bag or file box is requested. Proceeds will benefit the projects of the Women’s Fellowship.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

