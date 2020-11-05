Ask SAM: How does the Electoral College work?

“The ratification of the 12th Amendment, the expansion of voting rights, and the States’ use of the popular vote to determine who will be appointed as electors have each substantially changed the process.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Many different proposals to alter the Presidential election process have been offered over the years, such as direct nation-wide election by the eligible voters, but none has been passed by Congress and sent to the States for ratification as a Constitutional amendment. Under the most common method for amending the Constitution, an amendment must be proposed by a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and ratified by three-fourths of the States.”

Here is information from the N.C. State Board of Elections explaining how it works:

“During the general election, your vote helps determine your state’s electors. When you vote for a presidential candidate, you aren’t voting for president. You are telling your state which candidate you want your state to vote for at the meeting of electors. The states use these general election results, also known as the popular vote, to appoint their electors. The winning candidate’s state political party selects the individuals who will be electors.