Ask SAM: How does the Electoral College work?

Many people have questions about the how the Electoral College works. The Electoral College is how the president and vice president are chosen. When you vote, you are telling your state which candidate you want the state to choose when the Electoral College meets Dec. 14.
The National Archives has a wealth of information about the history and workings of the Electoral College. Following is some information from the site:
“The Electoral College is how we refer to the process by which the United States elects the President, even though that term does not appear in the U.S. Constitution. In this process, the States (which includes the District of Columbia just for this process) elect the President and Vice President.
“The Founding Fathers established the Electoral College in the Constitution, in part, as a compromise between the election of the President by a vote in Congress and election of the President by a popular vote of qualified citizens. However, the term “electoral college” does not appear in the Constitution. Article II of the Constitution and the 12th Amendment refer to “electors,” but not to the “electoral college.”
“Since the Electoral College process is part of the original design of the U.S. Constitution it would be necessary to pass a Constitutional amendment to change this system.
“The ratification of the 12th Amendment, the expansion of voting rights, and the States’ use of the popular vote to determine who will be appointed as electors have each substantially changed the process.
“Many different proposals to alter the Presidential election process have been offered over the years, such as direct nation-wide election by the eligible voters, but none has been passed by Congress and sent to the States for ratification as a Constitutional amendment. Under the most common method for amending the Constitution, an amendment must be proposed by a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and ratified by three-fourths of the States.”
Here is information from the N.C. State Board of Elections explaining how it works:
“During the general election, your vote helps determine your state’s electors. When you vote for a presidential candidate, you aren’t voting for president. You are telling your state which candidate you want your state to vote for at the meeting of electors. The states use these general election results, also known as the popular vote, to appoint their electors. The winning candidate’s state political party selects the individuals who will be electors.
“These offices are elected by electors, who are selected by political parties. The number of electors in any state is equal to the number of U.S. senators and representatives that state has in Congress. North Carolina has two senators and 13 representatives, for a total of 15 electors. The Electoral College consists of 538 electors. A majority of 270 electoral voters is required to elect the president. In North Carolina, political parties file the names of their candidates for electors for their nominees for president and vice-president with the North Carolina Secretary of State. If unaffiliated candidates qualify, they also must file with the Secretary of State the names of their candidates for electors for their nominees for president and vice-president. A vote for a candidate named on the ballot for president and for vice-president is a vote for the electors of that party or unaffiliated candidate."
Basically, each party names 15 electors, with the electors of the winning party casting votes.
North Carolina does not allow "faithless electors," which means the party's electors here must vote for the candidate that wins the state.
According to North Carolina law, if an elector does not vote for the candidates of the party that nominated him or her, it will be considered a resignation and the other electors will fill the vacancy. North Carolina and 47 other state plus the District of Columbia have a winner-take-all system, where the winning presidential candidate in that state gets all of the electoral votes.
Maine and Nebraska have a district system where the winner in each congressional district gets an electoral vote. The overall winner of each state gets two electoral votes.
