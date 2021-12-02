Ask SAM: How does the Moravian star at Baptist rank among big stars?

The star is 31 feet tall and weighs 3,400 pounds, with points that range in length from 7 to 11 feet long and are constructed of aluminum covered in vinyl-coated nylon mesh. A 150-watt floodlight illuminates each point.

According to Moravian.org, the Moravian Church’s website, the Moravian star began as a geometry project in the Moravian boarding schools in 19th century Germany.

Church missionaries carried the stars all over the world to symbolize the beginning of Advent.

“While we are most familiar with the white star, the first star had alternating red and white points. Stars' colors have also included red and yellow, white and yellow, and a yellow 'starburst' with a red center.”

“The star has become an enduring symbol of the Moravian Church. Stars are featured in many Moravian sanctuaries, and during Advent and Christmas, stars can be seen on front porches and Christmas trees in Moravian communities,” the website said.

The star has become one of the focal points in Christmas decorations in Winston-Salem.

The City of Winston-Salem has used Moravian stars in downtown Christmas decorations for at least 60 years.