Ask SAM: How is Duke Energy improving its system?

Q: Several stories have said Duke Energy is “hardening” its distribution system. More specifically, what is it doing to harden the system?
J.L.
Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the central region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy, said the utility is doing a lot of work to upgrade and improve its system.
“Duke Energy is strengthening the power grid to improve reliability and help avoid power outages, better protect against severe weather and other physical and cyber threats, increase capacity to support growth in the area, and enable more renewables and electric vehicle charging.
“The hardening part of the work includes upgrading utility poles and power lines, adding new lines, placing outage-prone lines underground, managing trees and vegetation near power lines, and installing smart, self-healing technology that automatically detects power outages and quickly reroutes power to restore service faster.
“So far this year, self-healing technology has helped avoid more than 23,000 extended customer outages in the Triad region, helping save nearly 75,000 hours of total lost outage time. Duke Energy plans to significantly expand this smart technology over the next few years."
Flythe said that more information about what Duke is doing to improve its system is available at www.duke-energy.com/future.
Q: I have seen a few postings on social media recently which indicate that if only a few people in a neighborhood choose electric vehicles and plug them in nightly, the local power grid will be unable to support the additional need for electricity. I have my doubts about this, but I would like some unbiased information. Is there anything to this?
S.V.
Answer: We asked Flythe about such postings.
“We work every day to meet the energy needs of customers in the Triad and across the state. As technologies like solar and electric vehicles expand across the region, it is important we continue improving our energy infrastructure to help support this growth and keep power reliable.
“We are working to prepare for and better understand how these technologies will affect the power grid as they expand. We have conducted electric vehicle pilots to study residential, public, fleet, mass transit and fast charging impacts on the power grid.
“We are building a stronger, smart-thinking grid with increased capability for charging more electric vehicles and expanding renewable energy."
Flythe said that more information about what Duke is doing is available at www.duke-energy.com/EV.
Davidson County Road Closed for Emergency Culvert Repair
Crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation closed Helmstetler Road in Davidson County on Tuesday for an emergency culvert repair.
The road was closed in both directions near Beaver Dam Creek Road. Traffic is being detoured to Mount Carmel Church Road, Tyro Road, Old Salisbury Road and Tussey Road.
The closure will allow crews to safely repair the pipe that carries the road across Beaverdam Creek. Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 12, weather permitting.
