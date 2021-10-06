Ask SAM: How is Duke Energy improving its system?

Q: I have seen a few postings on social media recently which indicate that if only a few people in a neighborhood choose electric vehicles and plug them in nightly, the local power grid will be unable to support the additional need for electricity. I have my doubts about this, but I would like some unbiased information. Is there anything to this?

S.V.

Answer: We asked Flythe about such postings.

“We work every day to meet the energy needs of customers in the Triad and across the state. As technologies like solar and electric vehicles expand across the region, it is important we continue improving our energy infrastructure to help support this growth and keep power reliable.

“We are working to prepare for and better understand how these technologies will affect the power grid as they expand. We have conducted electric vehicle pilots to study residential, public, fleet, mass transit and fast charging impacts on the power grid.

“We are building a stronger, smart-thinking grid with increased capability for charging more electric vehicles and expanding renewable energy."

Flythe said that more information about what Duke is doing is available at www.duke-energy.com/EV.