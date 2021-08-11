Ask SAM: How is the BB&T-Suntrust merger going?

“There are several reputable monument companies in the area from which citizens can purchase markers, monuments and related products to be installed on graves in City-owned cemeteries.

“The monument company is required to provide proof of liability insurance before entering the property, after which an installation permit is issued, applicable fees are paid and the vendor proceeds with installation.

“The local companies are all aware of the procedure as we work with them on a regular basis. If the reader purchased a product from a company outside the local service area, he/she should direct the company to contact our office for permitting and to schedule installation.”

Thank you

T.M. wanted to thank someone who was a big help when she had a bad problem.

“I’d like to publicly thank a gentleman in Kernersville who recently came to the rescue of a complete stranger — me. He didn’t hesitate a second when I said to him ‘Sir, I’m in trouble.’

“I’d just been released from Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem following an unexpected three day stay. I had to drive directly to Kernersville Medical Center for a tightly scheduled appointment to get additional treatment.