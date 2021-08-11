Ask SAM: How is the BB&T-Suntrust merger going?

Q: How is the process of the BB&T merger with Suntrust going?
Answer: Mike McCoy, a spokesman for Truist, said progress is under way.
“We have made good progress in our transition efforts and are still on track to complete our merger transition in the first half of 2022.
“As part of the process, we’ve begun transitioning the signage on our corporate office buildings to the Truist brand.
“In Winston-Salem, Truist is now visible on the Park Building on North Cherry Street as well as several buildings on South Stratford Road; however, branch and ATM signs will not change from BB&T and SunTrust to Truist until early 2022.”
Q: What’s the rule for installing a permanent vase on the grave of a loved one in New Evergreen Cemetery? We bought a vase from a company that sells tombstones and vases for graves. There are several graves in the cemetery with vases like the one purchased. We were told by an Evergreen Cemetery supervisor that we shouldn’t have put the vase on the grave. I’m sure there are others who would like to know what can or cannot be placed on graves in Evergreen Cemetery.
Answer: New Evergreen and Woodland cemeteries are both owned by the City of Winston-Salem. Scotty Speas is the supervisor of the cemeteries. He explained what the policy is for grave markers, vases and monuments.
“There are several reputable monument companies in the area from which citizens can purchase markers, monuments and related products to be installed on graves in City-owned cemeteries.
“The monument company is required to provide proof of liability insurance before entering the property, after which an installation permit is issued, applicable fees are paid and the vendor proceeds with installation.
“The local companies are all aware of the procedure as we work with them on a regular basis. If the reader purchased a product from a company outside the local service area, he/she should direct the company to contact our office for permitting and to schedule installation.”
Thank you
T.M. wanted to thank someone who was a big help when she had a bad problem.
“I’d like to publicly thank a gentleman in Kernersville who recently came to the rescue of a complete stranger — me. He didn’t hesitate a second when I said to him ‘Sir, I’m in trouble.’
“I’d just been released from Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem following an unexpected three day stay. I had to drive directly to Kernersville Medical Center for a tightly scheduled appointment to get additional treatment.
“With no money or credit cards on me I watched the gas indicator reach nearly zero. I was in Kernersville but still had several miles to go. I pulled into the Exxon station at 1005 S. Main St. and asked the man behind the counter if my husband could call in his credit card number to pay for my desperately needed gas, but the man said his card processors don’t accept typed-in numbers.
“I said ‘Sir, I’m in trouble,’ with a brief explanation of my plight, and he unhesitatingly said ‘I’ll loan you $10 worth of gas.’
“Just like that. He’d never seen me before in his life. He is Reggie, owner/operator of the Exxon.
“We agreed on $5 worth and I made my appointment just 15 minutes late.
“Angels do exist and Reggie is one of them.”
