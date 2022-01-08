 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask SAM: How is the state money from the education lottery spent?
Ask SAM: How is the state money from the education lottery spent?

Q: I would like to know the percent of the NC Education Lottery that actually goes to education. Where does the rest of the money go?

M.A.

Answer: Van Denton, the spokesman for the N.C. Education Lottery, explained how the money is disbursed:

“All of the money raised by the state lottery goes to support education programs in North Carolina. In other words, 100 percent of the earnings from sales, after all expenses are paid, goes to education.

Powerball MegaMillions lottery

Customers are flocking to Carlton's at the corner of Clemmons and Harper roads in Clemmons to buy their Powerball and MegaMillions lottery tickets, Jan. 20, 2021 as jackpots for both are more than $700 million.

“Here’s a breakdown of what percentage of total sales covers the expenses of the lottery in its most recent year, fiscal year 2021.

“* 64.6 percent of revenue went back to those who played the lottery in the form of prizes. The lottery is a business, essentially a sales and marketing organization, with the mission to raise money for education. The product that the lottery produces is prizes. Sales result from North Carolinians buying tickets in the hope of winning those prizes. If players don’t win prizes, then sales would decline and there would be less money raised for education.

* 6.9 percent went toward commissions to pay retailers for selling lottery tickets. Lottery tickets currently are sold at more than 7,000 locations across the state.

* 3.9 percent covered administrative costs, including 0.75 percent for advertising.

“That accounts for all the expenses of the lottery.

“After a business pays its expenses, the rest is profit. Last year, after all expenses were paid, the lottery’s earnings for education amounted to 24.6 percent of revenue.

“About a quarter of every dollar spent on a lottery ticket last year went to support education programs in North Carolina. The lottery raised $936 million for education, the most money ever in a single year.”

Q: On Dec. 29 I drove by Old Town Elementary School around 8 p.m. and the entire front parking lot lights were burning bright. Why would those lights be on when the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System is on Christmas break?

R.K.

Answer: Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent for operations, explained how the lighting at the schools works.

“The outside lighting at our schools is equipped with different modes as it relates to certain schedule changes.

“Things like holidays, outdoor events, school days and other events that impact the campus use different light settings. We are not sure why it appears the lights at Old Town were not on the holiday setting, which does reduce energy consumption and costs, but we will work to remind all of our schools about the importance of using the correct settings.

“Thank you for making us aware as we will also check the system for any internal failure in its ability to maintain the correct lighting schedule.”

Found glasses

If you lost a pair of prescription glasses in the parking lot near J.C. Penney at Hanes Mall about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4, they were found and turned in. They are at lost and found at Penney’s. They did not appear to be damaged. B.F.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

