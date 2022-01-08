Ask SAM: How is the state money from the education lottery spent?

* 3.9 percent covered administrative costs, including 0.75 percent for advertising.

“That accounts for all the expenses of the lottery.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“After a business pays its expenses, the rest is profit. Last year, after all expenses were paid, the lottery’s earnings for education amounted to 24.6 percent of revenue.

“About a quarter of every dollar spent on a lottery ticket last year went to support education programs in North Carolina. The lottery raised $936 million for education, the most money ever in a single year.”

Q: On Dec. 29 I drove by Old Town Elementary School around 8 p.m. and the entire front parking lot lights were burning bright. Why would those lights be on when the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System is on Christmas break?

R.K.

Answer: Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent for operations, explained how the lighting at the schools works.

“The outside lighting at our schools is equipped with different modes as it relates to certain schedule changes.