Ask SAM: How long can the IRS hold a tax lien?

Q: I understand that a 10-year statute of limitations applies to federal income taxes. How does this work? What must a taxpayer do to have the tax lien removed?

— J.M.

Answer: The best way to settle a lien with the Internal Revenue Service is to pay off the lien, completely.

“Not paying your taxes when they are due may cause the filing of a Notice of Federal Tax Lien and/or an IRS levy action,” according to the IRS.

The IRS will send you a bill, a second notice if it isn’t paid, and a third notice if it still isn’t paid. After the third notice, collection efforts will begin.

A spokesperson for the IRS gave us collection information.

The Collection Statute Expiration Date (CSED) marks the end of the collection period, the time period established by law for the IRS to collect taxes. The CSED is normally 10 years from the date of the assessment.

Tax assessments with their own Collection Statute Expiration Date include but are not limited to:

Original tax assessments from voluntarily filed returns

Tax assessments arising from amended return filings

Substitute for Return tax assessments made by the IRS

Audit assessments

Civil penalty assessments

The IRS’s Time to Collect Can Be Suspended and/or ExtendedThe initial 10-year CSED can be pushed out or prolonged by certain events.

The CSED collection period is generally suspended when the IRS is prohibited from collecting tax. The time the IRS can collect is pushed out by the period it is suspended. In other words, the initial 10-year limit to collect is no more than the original 10 years.

The IRS generally doesn’t take levy action during the time the collection period is suspended, but there are some exceptions.

If you omitted more than 25% of your gross income from a tax return, the time the IRS can assess additional tax increases from three years to six years from the date your tax return was filed.

If you file a false or fraudulent return with the intent to evade tax, the IRS has an unlimited amount of time to assess tax.

How to Get Rid of a LienPaying your tax debt — in full — is the best way to get rid of a federal tax lien. The IRS releases your lien within 30 days after you have paid your tax debt.

When conditions are in the best interest of both the government and the taxpayer, other options for reducing the impact of a lien exist.

To resolve basic and routine lien issues: To verify a lien, request lien payoff amount, or release a lien, call 800-913-6050 or e-fax 855-390-3530.”

Reasons the IRS will “release” a Federal Tax LienA “release” of a Federal Tax Lien means that the IRS has cleared both the lien for your debt and the public Notice of Federal Tax Lien. The IRS does this this by filing a Certificate of Release of Federal Tax Lien with the same state and local authorities with whom the agency filed your Notice of Federal Tax Lien.

The IRS will release your lien if:

Your debt is fully paid,

Payment of your debt is guaranteed by a bond, or

You have met the payment terms of an Offer in Compromise which the IRS has accepted, or

The period for collection has ended. In this case, the release is automatic.

